​Langlee Amateurs extend unbeaten start to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season to nine games

​That eighth win in nine games leaves the defending champions in pole position, with 25 points.

Second-placed Duns Amateurs, last season’s runners-up, are only three points behind them with a game in hand, however, and their goal difference is a dozen better following a 7-0 win away to Langholm Legion at the weekend.

Berwick’s Highfields United remain within reach of the top two, in third place on 18 points from nine fixtures, after edging out eighth-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs by 4-3 away on Saturday.

Des Sutherland scored four goals for Langlee against fifth-placed Greenlaw, with Lewis Swaney only one behind him and Declan Leckie and Duncan Kemp also netting.

The Dingers’ goals in Dumfries and Galloway were put away by Jonny Simpson at the double, Sean Phillips, Kieran Cromarty, Liam Demarco, David Brown and Luke Strangeways.

Niall Jones scored a hat-trick for Highfields, with Martin Inglis also netting and Connor Lough and John Crawford replying for the Fishermen and an own goal also going their way.

Saturday’s three A division fixtures were accompanied by six in the B division yielding 45 goals between them.

The biggest scoreline of the day was a 16-0 hiding for basement side Coldstream Amateurs away to table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Netherdale.

That result takes Fairydean’s ammies six points clear of second-placed Tweeddale Rovers in pole position, on 27 points from ten fixtures, having played two games more than their Peebles rivals, beaten 5-4 away to fourth-placed Selkirk Victoria at the weekend, their first defeat of the campaign.

Third-placed Stow have kept themselves within sight of the top of the table, on 19 points from ten fixtures, with a 7-0 win away to third-from-bottom Gala Hotspur on Saturday.

Finlay Wheelans scored four goals for Fairydean, with Thomas Milburn and Jared Curran getting hat-tricks and Kai and Lee Macrae, Reegan Stisi, Addison Bell, Faustas Juodeikis and Jack Oliver on target too.

Scott Learmond notched up a hat-trick for Selkirk, with Mikey Moir and Ryan Spratt also on the scoresheet and Connor Thorburn, Jake Houten, Jordan Sykes and Lewis Swan netting for their visitors at Yarrow Park.

Jordan Steele racked up a hat-trick for Stow and their other scorers at Galashiels Public Park were Kieran Crawford at the double, Andrew Crawford and Macauley Steele.

The day’s other B division fixtures were home wins by 3-1 for Hawick Legion against St Boswells, 3-2 for Jed Legion versus Biggar United and 4-0 for Leithen Rovers over Berwick Town.

Blair Turner, Jayden Romeo and Oliver Stewart scored for Hawick Legion and Oscar Grice for St Boswells at Brunton Park, Aidan Reilly twice and Jamie Ferguson for Jed at Elliot Park and Greg Zokas at the double, Marcus Adam and Kobe Stevens for Leithen Rovers at Victoria Park.

Langlee Amateurs v Greenlaw Duncan Kemp on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 9-0 win versus Greenlaw at home at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Coldstream Amateurs Allan Marr on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs during their 16-0 win at home to Coldstream Amateurs at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Selkirk Victoria v Tweeddale Rovers Selkirk Victoria in possession during their 5-4 win against Tweeddale Rovers at home at Yarrow Park on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)