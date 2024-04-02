​Duns and Border Amateur Football Association A division title rivals Langlee hoping to get third time lucky

Duns Amateurs beating Earlston Rhymers 5-1 away on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Steve Cox)

​Duns, currently top of the table from Langlee Amateurs by a single point, had been due to host their title rivals in November and again in January but had to postpone both those visits due to their pitch being unplayable.

That fixture’s now been rescheduled to this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and the Dingers will be keeping their fingers crossed for favourable weather between now and then.

If it does goes ahead, it’ll be their first home league game since mid-January and first fixture there in all competitions since the start of March.

Duns are on 39 points from 15 fixtures at the moment, with Langlee on 38 from 14.

Their prospective meeting is one of four A division fixtures lined up for this weekend, the others being a visit from Biggar United for Hawick Waverley, a match at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs for Tweeddale Rovers and a trip to Chirnside United for Hawick Legion.

Saturday’s fixture card also includes six B division fixtures and they see Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at home to Selkirk Victoria, Gala Hotspur hosting Jed Legion, Lauder on the road at Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick United away to Berwick’s Highfields United, Ancrum at Kelso Thistle and Leithen Rovers at St Boswells.

As things stand, Saturday’s fixtures all kick off at 2pm except Hawick Legion’s away-day in Chirnside, that being due to start half an hour later.

For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/