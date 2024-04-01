​5-1 win on road lifts Duns back into top spot in Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

​The Dingers were scheduled to continue their defence of the Waddell Cup by hosting Rhymers in its quarter-finals at the weekend but their New Hawthorn Park home ground was unplayable so they swapped venues and played a league fixture instead.

Luke Strangeways scored a hat-trick for Duns, with Gregor Watson and Sean Spoor also on target and Danny Simpson replying for their hosts at Earlston’s Runciman Park.

That win takes their tally of points to 39 from 15 fixtures and sees them replace Langlee Amateurs in pole position, the former table-toppers, on 38 from 14, dropping to second place.

Langlee were also due to be in Waddell Cup last-eight action on Saturday but their tie, away to Greenlaw, was called off too.

Saturday’s other two quarter-finals did go ahead and they saw Hawick United and Hawick Legion knocked out at home by Newtown and Ancrum respectively, those scorelines being 4-2 and 3-0.

Dan Purves, Darren Blacklock and James Little got on the scoresheet for Newtown at Wilton Lodge Park, with an own goal also going their way. Their hosts’ goals were scored by Andrew Coyle and Liam Lavery.

Ancrum’s scorers at nearby Brunton Park were Joe Ngoa at the double and Sean Clarke.

Duns or Earlston will be away to Newtown in the semi-finals and Ancrum will host Greenlaw or Langlee on a date to be fixed.

Three other A division fixtures besides Duns’ trip to Earlston were played on Saturday – a 3-0 victory for Hawick Waverley at home to Chirnside United, a 4-0 defeat for Tweeddale Rovers away to Langholm Legion and a 1-0 loss for Biggar United hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Evan Alexander scored twice for Waverley at Wilton Lodge Park, with Matty Linton putting away their other.

Langholm’s goals were scored by Alistair Little at the double, Daniel Winter and Lee Irving and Tweedmouth’s by Kenton Bloomfield.

The weekend’s results leave Waverley fifth in the top flight, on 28 points from 19 fixtures; Rhymers sixth, on 26 from 16; Chirnside seventh, on 25 from 20; Langholm eighth, on 24 from 18, Biggar ninth, on 18 from 17; Tweeddale tenth, on 16 from 18; and Tweedmouth second from bottom, on 14 from 17, four points better off than basement side Hawick Legion after playing one game more.

Saturday’s fixture card also featured two B division games, a 9-1 thumping for Jed Legion at home to Leithen Rovers and a 2-1 loss for Kelso Thistle away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Leithen Rovers’ scorers in Jedburgh were Sam Archibald and Bailey Simmons at the double, Steven Fleming, Ronan Smith, Callum Kennedy, Jonti Whiteford and Greg Zokas.

Sam Ostle and Kai Macrae scored for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale Stadium, with Shane Bonnington getting one back for their visitors.

Three scheduled B division fixtures were postponed - a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Selkirk Victoria, and visits from St Boswells for Gala Hotspur and Eyemouth United Amateurs for Lauder.

Leithen Rovers are now sixth in the table, with 34 points from 17 fixtures; Fairydean seventh, on 31 from 20; Kelso eighth, on 24 from 20; and Jed tenth, on 14 from 18.

1 . Earlston Rhymers v Duns Amateurs Duns Amateurs beating Earlston Rhymers 5-1 away on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Hawick United v Newtown Kevin Strathdee and Stephen Swanston vying for the ball during Hawick United's 4-2 Waddell Cup last-eight loss at home to Newtown on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Hawick United v Newtown Aaron Swailes on the ball during Hawick United's 4-2 Waddell Cup last-eight loss at home to Newtown on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales