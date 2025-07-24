Duns Amateurs to commence defence of Colin Campbell Cup at Stow

Stow losing 4-0 at home to Duns Amateurs in March 2023 (Pic: Steve Cox)

A draw has been made for the first round of next Border Amateur Football Association season’s Colin Campbell Cup and current holders Duns Amateurs will commence their defence of the trophy away to Stow.

That’s one of nine ties being played on Saturday, August 30, all 2pm kick-offs as things stand.

It will be the two teams’ first meeting since a 4-0 A division away win for the Dingers in March 2023 as, though due to play each other at Stow this March in the Waddell Cup’s second round, the hosts were unable to muster a team and forfeited the tie.

The others take Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs to Selkirk Victoria, Berwick Town to Kelso Thistle, St Boswells to Jed Legion, Langholm Legion to Berwick’s Highfields United, Langlee Amateurs to Hawick Waverley, Greenlaw to Hawick United, Tweedmouth Amateurs to Hawick Legion and Biggar United to Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Duns got the better of Chirnside United in this year’s final in Hawick by 4-0 in March – thanks to goals from Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson, Kieran Burns and Kieran Cromarty – to take possession of the cup, only contested since 2022, for the first time.

Langlee had won 2022 and 2023’s cups, the former by beating Duns 4-0 in that August’s final in Hawick and the latter, due to be played in Greenlaw a year later, by virtue of the Dingers forfeiting.

The Colin Campbell Cup was one of four pieces of silverware won by Duns last season, along with the Waddell Cup, Border Cup and South of Scotland Amateur Cup.

To write the rest of that quadruple success story, they respectively beat Langlee 3-0 in Greenlaw and Greenlaw by 6-3 in Eyemouth in May and Lanark’s Kirkfield United by 3-1 in Hawick the month before.

