Langlee Amateurs to begin next football season’s title defence at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs

Langlee Amateurs winning 3-2 away to Eyemouth United Amateurs in September in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division (Photo: Steve Cox)

Next season’s first Border Amateur Football Association fixture lists are out now and they’ll see Langlee Amateurs begin their defence of their second A division title on the spin at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Last season’s corresponding fixture yielded a 9-0 thumping for the Fishermen in March at Netherdale in Galashiels, with Des Sutherland scoring four goals for the hosts, Lewis Swaney three and Ryan Clapperton two.

Langlee beat the seasiders 3-2 in last September’s reverse fixture too, as well as 4-2 away in a second-round Waddell Cup tie in February – with Sutherland scoring twice and Swaney once in the former and Swaney twice, Daniel Headspeath and Graeme Clark in the latter – so they’ll be hoping to go fourth come next season’s opening day, Saturday, August 9.

That day’s fixture card also includes a trip to new boys Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, promoted as B division champions earlier this year, for last term’s top-flight runners-up, Duns Amateurs.

Though playing in different divisions last time round, the Dingers and Fairydean’s ammies met twice last season in knockout ties, with the former winning on both occasions, by 4-0 in a South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-final in Selkirk in March and 7-1 in the Colin Campbell Cup’s second round last October at Netherdale.

The A division’s other newcomers are Kelso Thistle and Tweeddale Rovers and both begin next term on the road, at Berwick’s Highfields United and Greenlaw respectively.

August 9’s only other top-flight fixture, with Earlston Rhymers and Langholm Legion being out of action, is a trip to Chirnside United for Hawick United.

The B division’s new faces, Hawick Waverley and Tweedmouth Amateurs, kick off next season respectively away to Jed Legion and at home to Ancrum.

That day’s four other games take Selkirk Victoria to Gala Hotspur, Leithen Rovers to Hawick Legion, St Boswells to Stow and Biggar United to Berwick Town.

A dozen midweek fixtures follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 12 and 13, six in each division.

August 12’s B division matches see Tweedmouth at Berwick, Leithen Rovers at Biggar, Ancrum at Waverley, Coldstream Amateurs at Jed Legion, Stow at Selkirk and Hawick Legion at St Boswells.

Highfields are off to Duns, Chirnside to Eyemouth, Earlston to Fairydean, Greenlaw to Kelso, Langlee to Tweeddale and Langholm to Hawick United the day after.

As things stand, all of the 9th’s fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 2pm and the midweek games at 6.30pm, with the exception of Hawick United hosting Langholm, that being due to start quarter of an hour later.

Next season’s first fixture lists run up to the end of August, with further dates to follow as the season progresses. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/