​Duns Amateurs on top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after hitting Earlston Rhymers for six

​Their 6-1 home victory over Rhymers at New Hawthorn Park lifts the eight-time A division title-winners up one place to top, with Langlee dropping one position to second.

Both are on 25 points from nine fixtures but the Dingers’ goal difference of 41 in credit is 17 better.

Rhymers remain sixth, with ten points from seven matches.

Kieran Burns and Gregor Watson scored twice for Duns at the weekend, with George Windram also on target and an own goal going their way too. Earlston’s consolation effort was netted by Phil Addison.

That was one of three top-flight fixtures played on Saturday, with the other two both yielding 3-1 scorelines, in Greenlaw’s favour away to Hawick Waverley and in Tweedmouth Amateurs’ hosting Langholm Legion.

Kai Robertson scored two of Greenlaw’s goals and William Smillie got their other at Wilton Lodge Park, with Evan Alexander replying for their hosts.

Euan Cromarty, Kyle Wood and Leighton Robertson got Tweedmouth’s goals after Dan Winter had put Langholm in front.

Eyemouth United Amateurs’ scheduled home game against Chirnside United was postponed.

Greenlaw are now fourth, on 15 points from nine fixtures; Chirnside seventh, on nine from seven; Eyemouth eighth, on seven from eight; Waverley ninth, on six from nine; Tweedmouth second from bottom, on three from seven; and Langholm bottom, with three from nine.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs have gone eight points clear at the top of the association’s B division after beating Jed Legion 5-1 at home at Netherdale on Saturday.

Lee Macrae scored twice for Fairydean’s ammies, with Siris Davidson, Finlay Wheelans and Ewan McLaren also netting and Lucas Mezals getting one back for Jed in Galashiels.

Second-placed Tweeddale Rovers lost ground on the table-toppers after being held to a 3-3 draw at third-placed Stow but they’ve got two games in hand on them.

Jake Houten got two of the Peebles outfit’s goals, with Andrew Crawford, Ben Swan and Matty Dalgleish on the scoresheet for their hosts.

Those scorelines leave Fairydean on 30 points from 11 fixtures, Tweeddale on 22 from nine and Stow on 20 from 11.

Four other B division fixtures went ahead at the weekend, yielding 23 goals between them.

The biggest scoreline of the day was Hawick Legion’s 8-1 win at home to Ancrum at Brunton Park.

Their scorers were James Delaney and Aidan Reilly at the double, Jayden Romeo, Finnen Gordon-Woolley, Aidan Oldham and Ben Murdoch.

The joint-next-biggest were 5-0 wins for Kelso Thistle away to Coldstream Amateurs at Home Park and Leithen Rovers hosting Gala Hotspur at Victoria Park.

Liam Hill, Andrew Oldham, Kyle Blaikie, Ewan Hutchison and Jamie Milner scored for Thistle and Steven Fleming, Bailey Simmons, Jordan Hogarth, Will Cheskin and Kobe Stevens for the Innerleithen outfit.

The day’s other B division fixture was a 3-1 win for Selkirk Victoria away to St Boswells, with Ryan Prentice, Scott Learmond and Josh Miller scoring for the visiting Souters and Cammy Riddell for their hosts at Jenny Moore’s Road.

Pole position in the association’s A division could change hands again this coming Saturday as it will see a top-of-the-table tussle between Duns and Langlee.

​The Dingers have only just taken over top spot after winning their game in hand on Langlee, beating Earlston at home at New Hawthorn Park, and they’re back there this weekend as they face a fight to keep hold of it.

Both title rivals go into that game on 25 points from nine fixtures but Duns have got the upper hand against Langlee as a draw would be enough for them to retain possession of pole position.

That will be the top two’s first meeting of this campaign and the Dingers go into it with the form-book on their side, having won two of their last three face-offs – by 4-3 in May’s Waddell Cup final in Greenlaw and 4-1 at home in the league earlier that month, though they lost April’s reverse A division fixture by 4-1.

Langlee’s trip east is one of three A division fixtures lined up for this weekend.

The others see Eyemouth hosting Langholm Legion and Greenlaw away to the side immediately above them, Berwick’s third-placed Highfields United.

Saturday’s fixture card also features six B division games, including an away-day in South Lanarkshire for Fairydean’s ammies as they take on ninth-placed Biggar United.

Tweeddale are away to Hawick Legion and a win for the hosts would see them leapfrog their visitors in the table.

Fifth-placed Selkirk Victoria, at home to second-from-bottom Berwick Town, would also be in with a shot at taking second place if Tweeddale slip up, but only if they can improve a goal difference currently five worse than Hawick Legion’s.

This weekend’s three other B division fixtures take Ancrum to Leithen Rovers, Kelso Thistle to Gala Hotspur and St Boswells to Coldstream Amateurs.

All of Saturday’s league fixtures kick off at 2pm.

