5-4 second-round win sees Hawick United go into last eight of Border Amateur Football Association’s Colin Campbell Cup

​Their scorers were Ross Scott at the double, Kevin and David Strathdee, Liam Lavery and Aaron Swailes, setting up a quarter-final at home to Border Amateur Football Association A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs on Saturday, November 16.

Three other last-eight ties are lined up for that same day and they’ll see Earlston Rhymers away to Chirnside United, Hawick Legion at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs and current cup-holders Langlee Amateurs hosting Stow.

Hawick United, Stow, Earlston and Tweedmouth are in further knockout action this coming Saturday in the interim.

United and Stow are contesting Waddell Cup first-round ties, the former technically away to Hawick Waverley at their mutual Wilton Lodge Park home ground and the latter hosting Jed Legion.

Eight more round-one ties follow the Saturday after, including current cup-holders Duns, six-time winners of that trophy, hosting Chirnside United for a Berwickshire derby, both 1.30pm kick-offs.

Rhymers and Tweedmouth are playing third-round Scottish Amateur Cup ties, the former at home to Clackmannanshire’s Alva Amateurs, the latter away to Ayr’s Annbank United, both kicking off at 2pm.

Earlston are the Borders’ last men standing in the national cup for the second year on the bounce after beating North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Thistle by 1-0 at home at Runciman Park at the start of the month.

See also …

1 . Hawick United v Highfields United Aaron Swailes on the ball for Hawick United as they beat Highfields United 5-4 on Saturday at Wilton Lodge Park in round two of the Colin Campbell Cup (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Hawick United v Highfields United Hawick United in possession as they beat Highfields United 5-4 on Saturday at Wilton Lodge Park in round two of the Colin Campbell Cup (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Hawick United v Highfields United Hawick United beating Highfields United 5-4 on Saturday at Wilton Lodge Park in round two of the Colin Campbell Cup (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

4 . Hawick United v Highfields United Hawick United beating Highfields United 5-4 on Saturday at Wilton Lodge Park in round two of the Colin Campbell Cup (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales