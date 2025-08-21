Dingers’ 100% start to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season continues with 7-2 win at Eyemouth

Duns Amateurs, seen here beating Earlston Rhymers 4-0 at home on Saturday, made it four wins out of four for this season by seeing off Eyemouth United Amateurs 7-2 away on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Duns Amateurs have yet to drop a point this Border Amateur Football Association A division season after making it four wins out of four on Wednesday.

The Dingers’ 7-2 midweek victory away to Eyemouth United Amateurs followed ones by 4-0 at home to Earlston Rhymers four days prior and 2-0 away to Gala Fairydean Rovers seven days before that and they were also awarded a home win for an unfulfilled fixture in between against Berwick’s Highfields United.

Their maximum haul of a dozen points leaves manager James Brydon’s team two points clear of second-placed defending champions Langlee Amateurs and third-placed Tweeddale Rovers, both on ten points from four fixtures.

Langlee and Tweeddale were also in action on Wednesday, the former winning 7-0 away to Greenlaw and the latter edging out Fairydean’s ammies by 4-3 at home in Peebles.

Two other top-flight fixtures were played that same night, a 4-4 draw for Rhymers at home to Kelso Thistle and a 7-2 win for Chirnside United hosting Highfields.

Duns’ scorers on the North Sea coast were Gregor Watson and Kieran Burns at the double, Jordan Yardley and Gavin and David Brown, with Connor Lough and Lewis Mark Davidson replying.

Fraser Brown and Matty Dalgleish both scored twice for Langlee at WS Happer Memorial Park, with Des Sutherland, Danny Bolton and Lewis Swaney also netting.

Tweeddale’s goals were scored by Luke Maclean, Scott Inglis, Jamie Clark and Jake Houten, with Shayne Bell, Lee Macrae and Josh Lee on target for their visitors at Kerfield Park.

