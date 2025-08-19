Updated: Duns Amateurs keep up winning start to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season

Duns Amateurs on the attack during their 4-0 win versus Earlston Rhymers at their New Hawthorn Park home ground on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Duns Amateurs kept up their winning start to the new Border Amateur Football Association A division season with a 4-0 victory at home to Earlston Rhymers on Saturday, taking them two points clear at the top of the table.

Following on from a 2-0 win away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs seven days earlier and Berwick’s Highfields United forfeiting a scheduled game at New Hawthorn Park last Wednesday because they weren’t able to put a team together, that leaves manager James Brydon’s Dingers on a 100% haul of nine points ahead of a trip to Eyemouth United Amateurs this Wednesday.

Defending champions Langlee Amateurs, 10-0 winners at home to Chirnside United at the weekend after being held to a 2-2 draw away to Tweeddale Rovers last Wednesday, are one of three teams on seven points, the others being Kelso Thistle and Tweeddale.

Langlee are second in the table, Kelso third following a 2-1 win hosting Eyemouth on Saturday and Tweeddale, 6-4 winners away to Highfields at the weekend, fourth.

Co-gaffers Jim Swaney and Daryl Burdett’s Langlee are away to Greenlaw this Wednesday at the same time as Kelso visit Earlston and Tweeddale host Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, all 6.30pm kick-offs.

David Brown, Kieran Cromarty, Josh Hebdon and Conor Devaney scored for eight-times top-flight Duns, runners-up this year and last, against Rhymers.

Danny Bolton got a hat-trick for Langlee versus Chirnside and Des Sutherland, Fraser Brown and Lewis Swaney all racked up doubles, with Josh Loftus on target as well at Galashiels’ 3G pitches.

Their scorers at Peebles’ Kerfield Park three days prior were Sutherland and Danny Howard, with Jake Houten and Grant Wilson on target for their hosts.

Wilson also scored for Tweeddale in Northumberland at the weekend, along with Luke Maclean at the double, Doug Knox, Scott Inglis and Mikey Smith. Niall Jones got a hat-trick for their hosts, with teammate Conal Ham netting too.

Thistle’s scorers on Saturday were Callum Phillips and Sam Wood, with Liam Tones getting one back for the Fishermen.

That followed a 7-0 win at home to Greenlaw three days previously, with Chad Paterson and Andy Oldham on target at the double, plus Michael Pattinson, Wood and Louie Arnold.

Saturday’s other top-flight results were wins by 5-0 for Fairydean’s ammies at Langholm Legion and 2-1 for Hawick United hosting Greenlaw, following midweek home victories by 2-1 for Eyemouth versus Chirnside, 6-0 for Fairydean facing Earlston and 5-2 for Hawick United against Langholm.

Fairydean’s scorers were Lee Macrae at the double, Sam Ostle, Thomas Chandler and Kai Macrae on Saturday and both Macraes at the double in midweek versus Rhymers and Siris Davidson and Shayne Bell netting too.

Kevin Strathdee and Tinaushe Shaun scored for Hawick United at the weekend, with Kai Robertson replying for Greenlaw, and Strathdee was also on target three days before, along with Martin Goldie twice, Ross Scott and Aaron Common, with Callum Johnstone and Craig Cuthbert netting for Langholm.

This Wednesday’s other scheduled A division fixtures take Highfields to Chirnside and Fairydean to Tweeddale.

Four B division games were also played on Saturday, home wins by 6-1 for Hawick Waverley against Coldstream Amateurs and 3-0 for Stow versus Gala Hotspur and away victories by 3-2 for Jed Legion at Selkirk Victoria and 5-1 for Biggar United at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

They were followed by five more on Tuesday – draws for St Boswells hosting Selkirk and Stow at Leithen Rovers, with scores of 3-3 and 1-1, and home wins for Berwick Town against Coldstream by 3-2, Hotspur versus Hawick Legion by 4-2 and Hawick Legion taking on Jed by 5-2.

Those results take Stow three points clear at the top of the table, on ten points from four fixtures, with Leithen Rovers second, on seven from three, and third-placed Biggar, fourth-placed Waverley, fifth-placed Hotspur and sixth-placed Hawick Legion all on six from three.

This coming Saturday’s A division fixture card sees Duns hosting Langholm, Greenlaw at home to Eyemouth, Kelso away to Chirnside, Rhymers at Tweeddale and Hawick United at Fairydean.

A division down, Hawick Legion are away to Biggar, Gala Hotspur at Coldstream, Leithen Rovers at Jed, Tweedmouth at Selkirk and Berwick Town at Stow.

All this Saturday’s matches kick off at 2pm except Fairydean’s versus Hawick United, due to start quarter of an hour later.