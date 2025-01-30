Defender Blair Sneddon rejoins Berwick Rangers after being released by Gala Fairydean Rovers
The Falkirk-born 22-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal with the Northumbrians second time round.
The left-back first arrived in Berwick in December 2022 on loan from Falkirk and signed a permanent deal the following July, making 37 appearances all together either side of going out on loan to William Hill League Two side Stranraer from September of that year to last January.
Sneddon moved on to manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean side last July but is now back at Shielfield Park.
He’s the second player to be exchanged by the two clubs this month, fellow defender Gareth Rodger having rejoined Fairydean after being released by Rangers in October, only three months on from joining them from the Galashiels outfit.
Sneddon is expected to be available for selection by new Berwick manager Kevin Haynes for this coming Saturday’s home league game against East Stirlingshire, with kick-off at 3pm.
’Shire are another club he’s been loaned out to, from January to May 2022, along with Gretna 2008 and Camelon Juniors.
Fairydean are away to Cowdenbeath this Saturday, also at 3pm, in the Scottish Lowland Football League Cup.
