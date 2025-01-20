Gala Fairydean Rovers sign ex-Stranraer striker Mo Adam and welcome back former captain Gareth Rodger ahead of second game of 2025

Gareth Rodger on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during a 2-1 win at home to Vale of Leithen in March 2022 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers have signed up one new face and welcomed back an old one as they rejig their squad for the last three months of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their new recruit is striker Muhammad Adam, released by William Hill League Two’s Stranraer earlier this month, and their old boy making a comeback is former captain Gareth Rodger, without a club since being let go by fifth-tier rivals in October.

Nigerian-born 19-year-old Adam, also known as Mo, joined Stranraer on a free transfer from Motherwell’s reserves in July, having previously played for the North Lanarkshire outfit’s under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Stranraer, currently second from bottom of Scottish football’s fourth tier, said: “The club can confirm that Mo Adam has mutually agreed to be released from his contract as the forward looks to take up a new challenge at another club.

Gareth Rodger in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during a 2-1 win hosting Vale of Leithen in March 2022 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

“Everyone at Stranraer would like to thank Mo for the commitment and effort shown during his spell at the Blues and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Edinburgh-born centre-back Rodger, 30, was previously at Fairydean from January 2020 to July last year, moving on to Berwick in the summer but parting ways with the Northumbrians seven games and almost three months later.

“All at Berwick thank Gareth for his efforts for the ’Gers and wish him the best for the future,” said a spokesperson for the Shielfield Park club at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodger’s other previous clubs include St Johnstone, Brechin City, Forfar Athletic, Montrose and Stirling Albion.

Gareth Rodger taking to the pitch for Berwick Rangers versus Broomhill in August (Photo: Alan Bell)

Heading out of the door at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium as Adam and Rodger arrive are loan signings Jake Nicholson and Tommy Sharp, returning to parent clubs Raith Rovers and Livingston respectively.

Three other players have gone out on loan until the end of the season – Reece Murray and Ben Reilly to Hutchison Vale and David Maskrey to Edinburgh University.

Manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean team return to league action after three weeks out of competitive action this coming Saturday, at home to opposite number Ricky Waddell’s Caledonian Braves, with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go into that game, their second of the year, sitting third from bottom of the table, on 18 points from 23 fixtures, 14 places and 28 points worse off than their visitors from Motherwell, having played the same number of games.