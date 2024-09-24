​Cup ties next up for Vale of Leithen, Linton Hotspur and Coldstream

Vale of Leithen losing 3-2 at home at Victoria Park to Easthouses Lily on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

​Three of the Borders’ five East of Scotland Football League clubs are up for cups this coming Saturday.

Vale of Leithen are heading west to Castle Douglas to take on Threave Rovers in the Scottish Cup’s first round.

Kick-off against their West of Scotland Football League third division hosts is at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow EoSFL second division side Coldstream are at home to Fife’s Thornton Hibs in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s third round, with a fourth-round tie hosting Glenrothes or Hutchison Vale up for grabs.

Kick-off versus their EoSFL first division visitors is at 2.30pm.

The EoSFL third division’s Linton Hotspur are in third-round action too but in the Alex Jack Cup.

The West Linton outfit are away to EoSFL first division side Edinburgh South, with kick-off at the capital’s Saughton Enclosure at 2.30pm, with a semi-final at home to Lochore Welfare or fellow first division Fifers Kirkcaldy and Dysart on Saturday, October 26, at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale, Coldstream and Peebles Rovers resume their second division campaigns on Saturday, October 5.

The Innerleithen outfit are away to West Lothian’s table-topping Armadale Thistle, the Streamers host Fife’s tenth-placed Oakley United and Rovers are away to further Fifers in the form of Burntisland Shipyard, currently fifth in the table, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

That same Saturday sees Hotspur hitting the road to Fife too for a third division fixture against Lochgelly Albert, also kicking off at 2.30pm.

Their third division rivals Hawick Royal Albert have got that weekend off, however.

See also …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and …