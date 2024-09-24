​Win for Coldstream and draw for Hawick Royal Albert but Vale of Leithen, Linton Hotspur and Peebles Rovers beaten

​That 6-1 home victory against the sixth-placed students has lifted the Streamers up one place in the EoSFL’s second division, to 11th, on ten points from eight fixtures.

Fellow division two teams Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers both lost out on home turf at the weekend, the former by 3-2 to Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and the latter by 2-0 to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts.

Those losses see Peebles fall two places to 13th, on seven points from as many fixtures, and their Innerleithen rivals remain 14th, on three from seven.

Calum Scott scored for Vale at Victoria Park on six minutes and Dean Burgess on eight to put them 2-0 up but Jamie Devlin hit back for their seventh-placed visitors on 11 and 50 and Lewis Sives on 32 to deny manager Ian Flynn’s team what would have been their second win of the season.

Third-placed Kennoway’s goals at Whitestone Park were scored by Dylan Walker on three minutes and Sean Johnstone on 68.

Hawick Royal Albert were the only other Borderers besides Coldstream to pick up any EoSFL points on Saturday, earning one from a 1-1 draw at home to West Lothian's Fauldhouse United a division down.

The region’s other representatives in the third division, Linton Hotspur, lost 3-1 at home to Edinburgh United.

Those results see Albert drop to second place in the table, on 15 points from eight fixtures, and Hotspur remain third, on 13 from six.

Albert’s goal was scored by Harry Fowler on 44 minutes and Hotspur’s by Blair Craig on 16.

Peebles and Hawick are the Borders’ only EoSFL teams on league duty this coming Saturday, with the other three all contesting cups.

Both are at home for 2.30pm kick-offs, Rovers to Easthouses Lily and the Royalists to fifth-placed Pumpherston.

That’ll be Rovers and Lily’s second meeting of the season, the Midlothian side having won the reverse fixture at Newbattle Complex by 3-2 in August.

Hawick and West Lothian’s Pumpherston have also met once thus far this season, drawing 2-2 at the Borderers’ Albert Park home ground in July.

