​Chirnside United through to round two of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup

Chirnside United, seen here losing 7-2 to Langlee Amateurs in August at Stow Park in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division, are through to round two of this season's Scottish Amateur Cup (Photo: Steve Cox)

​Border Amateur Football Association A division outfit Chirnside United have made it through to round two of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup at the second time of asking.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Chirnside won a first-round replay away to Longniddry Villa by 4-0 on Saturday after being held to a 2-2 draw seven days prior at home to the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association Saturday division one side at Comrades’ Park.

Their scorers in East Lothian at the weekend were Daniel Pattenden at the double, Rory Williams and Danny Blackie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re one of only two Borders teams to win their round-one ties, along with Hawick United, 3-2 victors away to Edinburgh South the previous Saturday, but nearby Northumbrians Tweedmouth Amateurs are also through after winning 5-2 away to Cowie United, near Stirling, that same day.

Fellow Borderers Ancrum and Earlston Rhymers will also be among the 256 teams contesting round two of the cup on or around Saturday, October 5, having been given first-round byes.

Chirnside will be at home to Strathclyde Evangelical Churches Amateur Football League outfit Glasgow Free Churches.

Hawick United are away to Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association premier division side Castlemilk Community in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhymers, seventh in the A division at present, host North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Saturday Morning Amateurs, currently bottom of the Scottish Saturday Morning Amateur Football Association’s championship A, at Runciman Park.

Ancrum, fifth in the B division at the moment, are away to Tweedmouth, second from bottom of the league above without any points from their four fixtures to date this season, in Northumberland at Five Arches Park.

See also …