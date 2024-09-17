Langlee Amateurs and Duns Amateurs keep up unbeaten starts to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season

​Langlee made it five wins out of a possible six with a 4-1 victory at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs at Netherdale and the Dingers, last season’s top-flight runners-up, notched up a 6-0 derby win hosting Greenlaw at New Hawthorn Park.

Those results leave Langlee on top of the table, with 16 points from six fixtures; Duns second, on 13 from five; and Greenlaw third, as one of three teams on 12 from six, along with fourth-placed Highfields United and fifth-placed Hawick United.

Des Sutherland got a hat-trick for Langlee, with Duncan Kemp also on target for the hosts.

Jordan Yardley and Jonny Simpson bagged braces for Duns, with Kieran Burns and David Brown netting too.

Two other A division matches were played at the weekend, a 3-2 win for Hawick United hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs, last season’s B division champions, and a 6-4 defeat for Hawick Waverley at home to Highfields.

Martin Goldie, Kevin Strathdee and Liam Hunter scored for Hawick United at Wilton Lodge Park, with Ilja Ovcinnikovs and John Crawford replying for the Fishermen.

Waverley’s goals were scored by Matty Linton at the double, Arran Common and Evan Alexander, with Jayden Jeffrey, David Shields, Lee Dodd, Adam Rutherford, Jack Young and Jay Baverstock on target for their visitors from Berwick.

Saturday’s fixture card also featured four B division games, including a 7-1 home win at Netherdale for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs versus Leithen Rovers lifting them up to the top of the table.

They replace Tweeddale Rovers in pole position, the Peebles side’s scheduled game at home to Kelso Thistle having been postponed due to no referee being available.

Fairydean’s ammies are on 18 points from seven fixtures, with Tweeddale second, on 15 from five; Stow third, on 13 from seven; and fourth-placed Leithen Rovers one of three teams on 11 from seven, along with fifth-placed Ancrum and sixth-placed Kelso.

Fairydean’s scorers were Lee Macrae with four, plus Faustas Juodeikis, Reegan Stisi and Allan Marr, with Jordan Hogarth claiming a consolation effort for their Innerleithen opponents.

The next-biggest scorelines of the day in the division were wins by 4-1 and 4-0 respectively for Selkirk Victoria hosting Gala Hotspur at Yarrow Park and Jed Legion at home to Coldstream Amateurs at Elliot Park.

Scott Learmond scored twice for Selkirk, with Enrico Poccia and Josh Miller also netting for the hosts and Joseph Owusu replying for their visitors from Galashiels.

Jed’s scorers, securing their first win of the new campaign, were Barrie Melrose at the double, Stephen Davidson and Aidan Reilly.

The only other B division match to go ahead was a 2-1 win for St Boswells away to Ancrum at Bridgend Park.

Max Brydon and Dicky Brown scored for St Boswells and Craig Hall hit the target for their hosts.

Hawick Legion and Stow were awarded home wins for non-fulfilment of fixtures by Biggar United and Berwick Town respectively.

