Langlee Amateurs keep up unbeaten start to current Border Amateur Football Association A division season with 2-1 win versus Greenlaw
That was their seventh win of the campaign, accompanied by two draws, and it leaves them sitting second to defending champions Duns Amateurs, a single point shy of the table-toppers with 23 from nine fixtures.
Duns are on 24 points from ten fixtures after handing out a 7-0 hiding to Langholm Legion away at the weekend and third-placed Greenlaw are on 20 from 12.
Newtown are fourth following a 4-1 win at ninth-placed Biggar United.
Fifth-placed Earlston Rhymers, 5-3 winners at Hawick Waverley in their first league meeting for 18 years at the weekend, are one of four teams on 16 points but they’ve got games in hand on the other three.
Rhymers have played nine fixtures to sixth-placed Chirnside United’s 16, seventh-placed Waverley’s 11 and eighth-placed Langholm’s 12.
Chirnside’s 4-0 win at second-from-bottom Tweeddale Rovers, now on nine points from 11 fixtures, was their fourth of the season.
Langlee’s scorers against Greenlaw were Jack Hay and Billy Miller, with Kevin Wemyss replying.
On the scoresheet for Duns in Dumfries and Galloway, taking their tally for the season to 42 – five more than Langlee, with only six conceded – were Jonny Simpson at the double, Sean Phillips, Liam Demarco, Luke Strangeways, Gregor Watson and Mark Weatherburn.
Newtown’s scorers in South Lanarkshire, assisted by an own goal, were Joe Tait at the double and Rhuari Howarth.
On target for Rhymers at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park were Mikey Gavana, Marcus Gordon, Phil Addison twice and Scott Rice, with Jordan Nuttall racking up a hat-trick for their hosts.
Jay Atkinson scored a hat-trick for Chirnside in Peebles, with Daniel Pattenden netting their other goal.
Six fixtures were also contested in the association’s B division on Saturday, the biggest scoreline being Eyemouth United’s 15-0 demolition of Lauder at home.
That result keeps the Fishermen in second place, on 27 points from 11 fixtures.
Their scorers, helped out by an own goal, were James Paxton with seven, Connor Lough and Stefan Kennedy with two each, Modestas Zilaitis, Dom Kelly and Jamie Robertson.
Berwick’s Highfields United stay six points clear at the top of the table after beating St Boswells 6-2 at home but they’ve played three matches more than Eyemouth.
Leithen Rovers, 2-1 winners hosting Bridge of Don in the Scottish Amateur Cup’s second round on Saturday, are third, with 21 points from ten fixtures and St Boswells are fourth, on 21 from 11.
Kelso Thistle are fifth, on 20 from 13, after handing out a 7-2 hiding at home to Selkirk Victoria, currently propping up the table, with four points from 11 fixtures.
Hawick United are sixth, on 19 from ten, after dishing out a 6-0 thumping on the road at second-from-bottom Coldstream Amateurs.
Eighth-placed Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and 11th-placed Jed Legion both drew at home at the weekend, by 2-2 versus tenth-placed Gala Hotspur and 4-4 against seventh-placed Ancrum respectively.