Border Amateur Football Association fixture card includes three lots of cup semi-finals

Hagen Steele in possession during Langlee Amateurs' 4-1 victory at home to Duns Amateurs at Netherdale on Saturday to go back to the top of the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The top and bottom sides in the association’s A division, Langlee Amateurs and Hawick Legion respectively, are both on the road in the Border Cup’s last four, the former – beaten finalists last time round, having lost 7-5 away to Duns Amateurs in October 2022 – to Earlston Rhymers and the latter to Biggar United.

The Beveridge Cup’s semi-finals see Ancrum hosting B division table-toppers Highfields United and Leithen Rovers at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Saturday’s other semis are in the Forsyth Cup and they take Chirnside United to Tweeddale Rovers – that trophy’s current holders, having beaten Ancrum 5-1 in last May’s final in Earlston – and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs to Kelso Thistle.

Half a dozen league fixtures are also lined up, three apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former offer second-placed Duns a chance to reclaim pole position from Langlee, thie title rivals being on cup duty.

Their often-waterlogged pitch permitting, they’re at home to Langholm Legion and, being two points shy of Langlee, on 39 from 16 fixtures, a win would take them back into top spot.

The day’s other top-flight fixtures are a trip to Tweedmouth Amateurs for Hawick Waverley and a visit from Newtown for Greenlaw.

Saturday’s B division fixtures see Hawick United at home to Coldstream Amateurs, Jed Legion hosting Gala Hotspur and Lauder away to Selkirk Victoria.

All 12 of those fixtures are currently due to kick off at 2pm. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/