4-1 win takes Langlee back up to top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

​That victory at Netherdale in Galashiels lifts Langlee up from second place to pole position, on 41 points from 15 fixtures, with the Dingers, now on 39 from 16, going in the other direction.

Des Sutherland scored twice for the hosts, with Graeme Clark and Ryan Clapperton also netting and Sean Phillips replying for their visitors.

That top-of-the-table meeting was one of three A division games played on Saturday, the others being a 6-4 victory for basement side Hawick Legion away to Chirnside United and a 1-1 draw for Hawick Waverley at home to Biggar United.

Those results leave Waverley fourth in the table, with 29 points from 20 fixtures; Chirnside seventh, on 25 from 21; and Biggar ninth, on 19 from 18.

Waverley’s scorer at Volunteer Park was Matty Linton, cancelling out an opener from Biggar’s Ben McBride.

Hawick Legion are still propping up the table but their fourth win of this season puts them within six points of safety, on 13 points from 17 games.

Euan Gray got a hat-trick for them at Comrades Park, with Oliver Stewart, Gary Moffat and Joe Wylie also on the scoresheet for the visitors. Sean Lackenby scored twice for Chirnside, with Daniel Pattenden and Craig Anderson netting too.

A planned visit from Tweedmouth Amateurs for Tweeddale Rovers was postponed.

Tweedmouth are currently second from bottom of the top flight, on 14 points from 17 games, with Tweeddale one place better off, on 16 from 18.

Half of Saturday’s six scheduled B division fixtures were called off too – a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Lauder, a visit from Jed Legion for Gala Hotspur and a home game for St Boswells versus Leithen Rovers.

The three matches that went ahead were a 4-0 victory for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting Selkirk Victoria, a 3-2 defeat for Hawick United away to Berwick’s Highfields United and a 5-1 win for Ancrum at home to Kelso Thistle.

Kai Macrae scored twice for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale, with Michael Jamieson on target too and an own goal also going their way.

Lee Dodd scored twice for Highfields and Nathan Jones once at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre, with Martin Goldie and Kevin Strathdee finding the back of the net for their visitors.

Joe Ngoa put away a hat-trick for Ancrum at Bridgend Park, with Owen Cranston and Kieran Fleming also on the scoresheet for the hosts. Thistle’s goal was scored by Shane Bonnington from the penalty spot.

Those results take Highfields five points clear of Eyemouth United Amateurs at the top of the B division table, on 54 points from 22 fixtures, with Hawick United third, on 40 from 18; Ancrum fourth, on 38 from 20; Fairydean’s ammies seventh, on 34 from 21; Kelso eighth, on 24 from 21; and Selkirk bottom, on four from 19.

St Boswells are fifth, Leithen Rovers sixth, Hotspur ninth, Jed tenth, the Streamers 11th and Lauder 12th.

