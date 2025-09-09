​Berwick Rangers worthy of point v Gala Fairydean Rovers, reckons manager Kevin Haynes

Gala Fairydean Rovers winning 3-2 away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes reckons his side were worthy of a point at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday rather than none, as they ended up with after losing 3-2.

​“Had we got a draw out there, I think it would have been deserved on our second-half performance,” the 44-year-old told the club’s Facebook page following their third defeat of the season.

“The boys never gave up and I’ve got to give them massive credit for that.

“They’ve got that never-say-die attitude and we just need to tighten it up a little in the middle and stop giving teams a head-start and giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”

Haynes singled out opposition captain Danny Galbraith as the architect of the hosts’ downfall, though he also cited the 64th-minute red card shown to his former Fairydean teammate Scott-Taylor Mackenzie for a foul on the Borderer as being a turning point in the game.

Not only did winger Galbraith, 35, put manager Martin Scott’s visitors ahead at Shielfield Park with a 13th-minute penalty past home goalkeeper Liam Campbell but he then delivered the free-kick leading to the Jamie Semple header that doubled their advantage on 37 minutes before going on to score their third goal on 75 minutes.

Rangers got a goal back three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half via midfielder Mackenzie and substitute Mikey Mbewe added another on 76 minutes but couldn’t come up with an equaliser to secure the point their gaffer reckoned them to be worth.

“Danny Galbraith, with the amount of quality he’s got and the delivery he’s got, he can punish you, and he punished us thrice,” said Haynes.

“The first goal he scored from the penalty spot himself, he put in a great delivery for their second goal and he hit a great strike that went in off the bar for their third goal.

“Between those three contributions of Danny’s and their goalkeeper’s saves, they did enough to win the points there.”

Mackenzie’s sending-off had also left his team facing an uphill struggle to get back into the game, said Haynes.

“After going down to ten men, 30 minutes is a long time after the week we’ve had with Clydebank away and then Hearts at home,” he said.

That was Rangers’ second loss at home to Gala on the bounce after a 2-1 defeat last December and it leaves them 13th in the table, on ten points from nine fixtures.

Looking back over Saturday’s match, Haynes added: “There was a little spell in that game which ultimately cost us.

“I think we started the game pretty well and created a couple of opportunities, then there was that 25-minute spell after that when we conceded two goals – two goals that are completely avoidable – but the players have got split-second decisions to make and they were the decisions that they made.”

Rangers are away to Preston Athletic in the third round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup this coming Saturday. Kick-off against the East of Scotland Football League first division side in East Lothian is at 2.30pm.

