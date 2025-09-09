Gala Fairydean Rovers move up into top third of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 3-2 win at Berwick Rangers

That 3-2 victory at Shielfield Park, following on from one by 2-1 at home to Broxburn Athletic last Wednesday and a 6-3 defeat at home to East Stirlingshire the Saturday before, leaves manager Martin Scott’s Borderers as one of four teams level on 16 points.

They’re the lowest of the four – sitting sixth in the 18-team table, up from eighth at kick-off and 13th a week before – due to their goal difference of zero, with the others ranging from third-placed Caledonian Braves via fourth-placed Bo’ness United to fifth-placed Broxburn, all from nine fixtures except Broxburn, the Albyn Park.outfit having played one match more.

Captain Danny Galbraith scored two of Fairydean’s goals past home goalkeeper Liam Campbell, on 13 minutes, from the penalty spot, and 75, sandwiching their other, put away by Jamie Semple on 37.

Former Rovers midfielder Scott-Taylor Mackenzie netted for manager Kevin Haynes’ hosts three minutes into first-half stoppage time prior to being sent off just short of 20 minutes after the restart, with Mikey Mbewe on target for the Northumbrians too, on 76.

Semple also scored three days prior, equalising on 23 minutes after Chris O’Kane had put gaffer John Millar’s visiting West Lothian outfit ahead at Netherdale Stadium on 15, and Kieran Dolan came up with the hosts’ match-winner ten minutes into the second half.

Saturday’s match was the third in a row between the two sides to be decided by a single goal, Rovers having won last season’s corresponding fixture by 2-1 in December but then lost by the same scoreline in Galashiels the month after.

It also extends their unbeaten streak away to the Northumbrians to three games, having last lost the other side of the border in December 2022, also by 2-1.

Galbraith was glad to be back in action and on the scoresheet after a few games out, telling us: “The Stirling game was disappointing but we’ve had a couple of really good results since.

“It’s hard not to look back at what might have been if other games had gone differently but we’ve certainly been progressing so far this season and things are looking good.

“It’s always nice to score – that’s my bread and butter, so to speak. I get as much enjoyment out of setting goals up, but it’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and I’m delighted that that was enough to get us the win.”

Though he possibly wasn’t expecting his side to be just eight points off pole position more than a quarter of the way into the season after only avoiding relegation by a whisker last time round, Galbraith isn’t all that surprised either.

“I wouldn’t like to say I was expecting us to be up there,” said the 35-year-old. “Based on us only surviving by what was almost literally the skin of our teeth last season, that would maybe be a bit of a stretch, but I did think we’d be much improved.

“Although I probably wasn’t expecting it, I wouldn’t say I’m hugely surprised because I know the amount of work that’s been put in behind the scenes, and even though last season was disappointing overall, the way we ended it was unbelievable really.

“To win three must-win games in a row, having not won back-to-back games all season, says a lot about our group and I was always of the opinion that would stand us in good stead this season.

“We had a couple of areas in the team that we needed to improve – certainly defensively, we couldn’t keep conceding the amount of goals that we did – but we’ve brought in additions that have made a big difference, so it’s no surprise that we’ve been performing better as a result.”

Next up for Rovers in the league is a visit from eighth-placed Tranent on Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 3pm, but they’ve got a second-round South Region Challenge Cup away to West of Scotland Football League third division side Knightswood in Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire ahead of that this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Galbraith, with Rovers since 2019 apart from one season at Bo’ness, added: “It’s good to play against different teams. It’s a bit of an unknown.

“It’s nice to get a break and play different opposition and it’s a chance for us to get some more minutes on the pitch for quite a few players coming back.”

1 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Scott-Taylor Mackenzie on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 3-2 loss at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell) Photo: Alan Bell Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Arnault Kasa in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers, challenging Liam Buchanan, during their 3-2 win away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell) Photo: Alan Bell Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Kieran Dolan, centre, in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 3-2 win away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell) Photo: Alan Bell Photo Sales