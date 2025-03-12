Berwick ​Rangers into East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s semi-finals after 3-0 win v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Berwick Rangers beating Hill of Beath Hawthorn 3-0 at home on Tuesday in the fifth round of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (Photo: Alan Bell)

​New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes ended an eight-game winless streak in all competitions with a 3-0 cup victory at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Tuesday.

​Haynes might still be awaiting his first Scottish Lowland Football League win over two months on from taking over at Shielfield Park but he’s now broken his duck in all competitions with that fifth-round midweek knockout of the ​East of Scotland Football League premier division title-chasing Haws.

Next up for Rangers in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s last four is a visit from another EoSFL top-flight side, Dunbar United, their new gaffer’s prior club, on a date to be fixed.

The goals that took the Northumbrians through were scored by new recruit Craig Smith on five minutes, Ben Scarborough on 20 and Liam Buchanan from the penalty spot on 27.

Liam Buchanan on the ball for Berwick Rangers as they beat Hill of Beath Hawthorn 3-0 at home on Tuesday in the fifth round of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (Photo: Alan Bell)

Dunbar – beaten finalists last time round, losing 2-1 to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in Newtongrange last April – earned their visit to Northumberland with a 2-1 win at home to Whitehill Welfare at the same time, thanks to goals from Sean Stewart on 44 minutes and Daniel Hall on 46, with Mason Renton getting one back for their visitors from Midlothian on 69.

The other semi-final will see Broxburn Athletic hosting Lowland League rivals Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday, March 25, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Broxburn beat Fife’s Thornton Hibs 3-0 at home a week ago on Tuesday to book their last-four place and Linlithgow followed suit the night after with a 3-1 win away to Camelon Juniors.

Ahead of this week, Berwick’s route to the last four consisted of a 5-0 second-round thumping of Fauldhouse United at home in September, a 2-0 knockout of Armadale Thistle in November, also at home, and a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after ending open play tied at 2-2 with Crossgates Primrose away in December.

