​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes happy with clean sheet v Celtic B

Ben Scarborough in action for Berwick Rangers during their 0-0 draw at home to Celtic B on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Kevin Haynes’s wait for his first Scottish Lowland Football League win as Berwick Rangers manager might have been extended to seven games by their goalless draw hosting Celtic B on Saturday but that second clean sheet on the trot has edged them another point closer to safety.

​That fourth draw in eight games in all competitions in charge for Haynes sees Rangers stay in 15th place in the table, now on 25 points from 28 fixtures, ahead of a trip to basement side Broomhill this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Northumbrians head over to West Dunbartonshire three league places and three points better off than their hosts, having played two games more, so they’ll be hoping to maintain or extend that distance from the relegation spot, as well as to make amends for a 3-1 Scottish Lowland Football League Cup first-round knockout by the Dumbarton outfit at the start of February.

Haynes, 43, was happy with the point his team picked up against the second-placed Glaswegian colts at Shielfield Park on Saturday, telling the club’s Facebook page: “If you’d offered us a point at the start of the game, we’d have taken it.

Liam Buchanan in action for Berwick Rangers during their 0-0 draw at home to Celtic B on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

“Celtic are a team that have been flying recently and scored ten goals that week in their other two fixtures, so we had to be defensively sound, which I thought we were.

“It’s another clean sheet and it keeps giving us a platform to build from.”

“We had two good chances in the first half and a really good chance in the second half. We’re creating chances, that’s the most important bit. You’re not going to score every single week, and if we can stop conceding goals, it allows you to win games.

“If you’re conceding two or three goals every week, you’ve got a hard chance of winning football games, so that’s something we’ve spoken about recently and something that we’ve worked on and something that’s coming to fruition.”

Ben McCrystal in action for Berwick Rangers during their 0-0 draw at home to Celtic B on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Haynes has been mustering reinforcements ahead of his team’s six-game run-in to the end of the season, signing centre-back Craig Smith and central midfielder Ali Shrive from William Hill League One’s Montrose for those half-dozen fixtures.

Both Smith, 23, and Shrive, 24, have played for the Gable Endies’ first team this season, the former making 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal, and the latter 26, netting twice.

Both were signed by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie from Heriot-Watt University’s East of Scotland Football League first division team, Smith in 2024 and Shrive a year prior.

Next up for Berwick ahead of their trip to Broomhill is a visit from Hill of Beath Hawthorn tonight in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s fifth round, with kick-off at 7.45pm.