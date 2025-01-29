Amateur footballers in Borders cry foul after game stopped repeatedly for dog dirt to be removed

Stow in prior action at their home ground against Leithen Rovers in July last year (Photo: Steve Cox)

Amateur footballers in the Borders are crying foul after their last match had to be halted no fewer than four times in the space of 90 minutes for dog dirt to be removed from their pitch.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those hold-ups during a 3-0 Border Amateur Football Association B division win for Stow at home to Ancrum on Saturday have prompted the host club to call on irresponsible dog-owners to clean up after their pets.

That latest in a long line of pleas to dog-walkers leaving canine excrement on their Stow Park home pitch was issued after referee Raymond Hume was forced to halt proceedings repeatedly as the hosts notched up their ninth win of the season, thanks to an own goal and two by Jordan Steele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the club, currently third in their table on 29 points from 14 fixtures, posted a reminder of dog-owners’ legal responsibilities on Facebook, saying: “Today’s game versus Ancrum was stopped at least four times for dog mess to be removed from the pitch.

“We also removed numerous deposits before the game.

“Not only is this a health hazard but not picking up after your dog is an offence.

“A dog can only go where the owner or walker takes it. The onus is on the owner to pick up after their dog. There is obviously more than one offender.

“Please take responsibility for your animal and pick up after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Better still, please do not walk your dog on a sports or play area in any town or village.”

Stow are the second Borders club in as many weeks to issue a plea to dog-walkers to clean up their act, B division rivals St Boswells having done likewise after their 2-1 loss at home at Jenny Moore’s Road to Stow seven days earlier.

A spokesperson for St Boswells, currently ninth in the standings on 16 points from as many matches, said: “Unfortunately, we had to spend time before and during the game cleaning up dog waste that had been left on our pitch.

“This has been an ongoing issue for some time – this is the third time we have made to issue this post in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is this extremely unpleasant but it also poses a serious health risk to our players, as well as to children and other community members who also use the pitch.

“As a football club, we kindly ask that you always clean up after your dogs and encourage others to do the same.”

See also …