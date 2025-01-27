Langlee Amateurs back on top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 5-0 win v Hawick Waverley

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs beating Chirnside United 2-1 at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park on Saturday in round two of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland followed up a double hat-trick seven days prior with another on Saturday to lift his club back to the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division.

Sutherland’s three goals at home to Hawick Waverley at Netherdale, taking his tally for Langlee to 350 in 201 appearances, were accompanied by two from Scott Nightingale for a final scoreline of 5-0.

That was one of only two top-flight fixtures for the region’s ammies at the weekend, the other being a 1-0 defeat for Hawick United away to Langholm Legion, with the hosts’ Daniel Winter scoring the only goal of the game.

Those results put defending champions Langlee in pole position, on 34 points from 12 matches, overtaking Duns Amateurs, now second with 31 from 12.

Third-placed Highfields United are level on 21 points from 12 fixtures with fourth-placed Greenlaw but above them in the standings by virtue of a goal difference nine better.

Three B division games and four South of Scotland Amateur Cup ties involving Borders association teams were also contested on Saturday.

The former were wins by 3-0 for Stow hosting Ancrum, 2-1 for Tweeddale Rovers at St Boswells and 4-2 for Hawick Legion at Berwick Town.

The latter saw B division table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs go through to this year’s quarter-finals, along with Kelso Thistle and Highfields.

Fairydean’s ammies beat Chirnside United 2-1 and Highfields edged out East Lothian’s Longniddry Villa 3-2 to progress, both at home, and Kelso handed out a 5-1 knockout to Tweedmouth Amateurs on the road.

Eyemouth United Amateurs joined Chirnside and Tweedmouth in heading out of the cup after losing a penalty shootout at home to South Lanarkshire’s Law Community by 5-4 following on from remaining tied at 1-1 at the end of open play.

Jordan Steele scored twice for Stow, accompanied by an own goal; Doug Knox for Tweeddale, also assisted by an own goal, with Dicky Brown replying; and Jayden Romeo with a hat-trick, plus Euan Gray, for Hawick Legion.

Saturday’s cup ties saw Gary Cleghorn and Reegan Stisi netting for Fairydean; Declan McCulloch for Eyemouth; Ryan Beveridge at the double, Andrew Oldham, Chad Patterson and Ejay Gay for Kelso, with Kyle Wood getting one back for their hosts; and Lee Dodd twice and Jack Young for Highfields.

Four regional cup ties called off at the weekend will be played this coming Saturday, including Greenlaw hosting Duns and two in South Lanarkshire, Gala Hotspur away to Carluke Thistle and Selkirk Victoria at Biggar United.

That trophy’s last-eight ties – to be played on Saturday, February 22 – will see Biggar or Selkirk hosting Highfields United, Greenlaw or Duns at home to Carluke or Gala Hotspur and Fairydean away to Kelso.

This weekend’s postponed south-wide cup games will be accompanied by four Waddell Cup second-round ties and four league fixtures, two in each division.

The former take Waverley to Kelso, Coldstream Amateurs to Fairydean, Langlee to Eyemouth and Berwick Town to Earlston Rhymers.

Saturday’s league fixtures see Hawick United hosting Tweedmouth and Chirnside away to Langholm in the top flight and Tweeddale at home to Stow and Jed Legion to Leithen Rovers a division down.

As things stand, all this Saturday’s fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 2pm except the four Waddell Cup ties, due to begin at 1.30pm.

For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/