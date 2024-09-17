​All five of Borders’ East of Scotland Football League sides on home turf this Saturday

Serigne Saliou Fam on the ball during Vale of Leithen’s 3-0 loss at home to Preston Athletic on Saturday in round two of this season’s South Region Challenge Cup (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

​All five of the Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams are at home this coming Saturday as they continue their latest campaigns.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Second division sides Peebles Rovers, Coldstream and Vale of Leithen host Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts, Edinburgh College and Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare respectively.

Peebles go into the weekend 11th in the table, on seven points from six fixtures, with 12th-placed Coldstream also on seven points, having played a match more, and Vale 14th, on three from six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their visiting opposition are all above them in the table, the capital students sitting fourth, on 11 points from six fixtures; Kennoway sixth, on ten from seven; and Easthouses tenth, on eight from seven.

Peebles beat Kennoway home and away last season, by 2-0 and 4-1 respectively, both in March.

Coldstream took one point from the capital college last term, drawing 2-2 at home in July 2023 but losing 3-0 away in February this year.

Vale and Easthouses were in different divisions, however, the Innerleithen outfit finishing bottom of the first en route to their third relegation in a row and Lily tenth in their current league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third division table-toppers Hawick Royal Albert are at home to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United and third-placed Linton Hotspur host Edinburgh United.

Albert are on 14 points from seven fixtures and their West Linton rivals on 13 from five, with their respective visitors in seventh place on eight from seven and eighth on seven from six.

All of this Saturday’s fixtires kick off at 2.30pm.

See also …