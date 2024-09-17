All five of Borders’ East of Scotland Football League sides on home turf this Saturday
Second division sides Peebles Rovers, Coldstream and Vale of Leithen host Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts, Edinburgh College and Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare respectively.
Peebles go into the weekend 11th in the table, on seven points from six fixtures, with 12th-placed Coldstream also on seven points, having played a match more, and Vale 14th, on three from six.
Their visiting opposition are all above them in the table, the capital students sitting fourth, on 11 points from six fixtures; Kennoway sixth, on ten from seven; and Easthouses tenth, on eight from seven.
Peebles beat Kennoway home and away last season, by 2-0 and 4-1 respectively, both in March.
Coldstream took one point from the capital college last term, drawing 2-2 at home in July 2023 but losing 3-0 away in February this year.
Vale and Easthouses were in different divisions, however, the Innerleithen outfit finishing bottom of the first en route to their third relegation in a row and Lily tenth in their current league.
Third division table-toppers Hawick Royal Albert are at home to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United and third-placed Linton Hotspur host Edinburgh United.
Albert are on 14 points from seven fixtures and their West Linton rivals on 13 from five, with their respective visitors in seventh place on eight from seven and eighth on seven from six.
All of this Saturday’s fixtires kick off at 2.30pm.
See also …