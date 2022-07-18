Selkirk and Gala cricket aces on ball with wins

Rory Banks was in brilliant form for Selkirk at the weekend

Rory Banks kept up his fine batting form to top-score for the Souters with 74 runs, well supported by Greg Fenton (47), John Henderson (16) and Blaine Gillie (15). The visitors ended their 40-over innings on 159 for 7.

In reply, Tranent were dismissed for 94 in the 22nd over, giving Selkirk a 65-run victory. Michael Fenton took 3 for 22, brother Greg 3 for 19, with Daniel Heard (2-39) and Rory Banks (2-9) taking the other wickets.

This Saturday at Philiphaugh, Selkirk entertain Drummond Trinity II in an East League Division 3 fixture.

Meanwhile, last weekend saw Gala make it four wins in a row with an impressive 109-run triumph over high flying Morton at Meigle Park.

The Braw Lads knew a victory was needed if they were to have any chance of retaining their East of Scotland Championship title.

And Gala produced the goods on the club's sponsors day, mainly thanks to a dominant batting performance which saw the home side score 273 for 3.

The innings saw overseas amateur Ridwan Khalia score his first hundred for Gala, finishing on 113 off 132 balls, which included eight 4s and three 6s.

Professional Upul Indrasiri finished 89 not out as the pair put on 189 for the third wicket, while captain Josh Irvine scored a quickfire 23 off seven balls.

Best bowler for Morton was Aron with 2 for 66.

In reply, there was controversy for the first wicket as Morton contested that a Gala catch had actually been dropped but the decision stood.

Dinesh Tharanga bowled Suresh for 16 to leave Morton 46 for 2.

At 55 for 2 at halfway, three wickets for Crooks – thanks in part to two excellent catches by Robbie Paterson and Khalia - left them reeling.

Morton made it to 164 before Ash Rhode claimed the wicket of Senthil for 21 to seal a Gala win.