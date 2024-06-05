Prime Day is taking place in July

Amazon’s Prime Day event is happening soon, and it promises some big bargains - but when does it take place and for how long?

It's the biggest online shopping event of the summer. We're still not sure exactly when the sales bonanza will take place yet, but Prime Day 2024 is likely to kick off just before the schools break up for summer, and there will be some big bargains on offer.

One of a handful of key events in Amazon's calendar, sandwiched between the Spring Sale and Black Friday, Prime Day is traditionally a mid-year sell-off, although we have seen one cropping up in the autumn before ahead of Black Friday, so there might be another chance if you're going to miss it.

The exact date Prime Day will be taking place is still being kept under wraps, but we know it's going to be in July. And despite it being called "Prime Day", it is usually a two-day event. We're most recently seeing it popping up on a Tuesday and Wednesday.