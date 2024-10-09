The Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is currently £129 | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield got a pleasant surprise this morning when he checked in on the Ninja deals

Not that it comes as any great surprise, but Ninja’s legendary homewares have been one of the biggest sellers during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days this year.

Yesterday we wrote about a huge discount on a Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, which sold pretty well during day one of the big sale, but that wasn’t the biggest seller. The Ninja appliance that everyone was buying was the Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer, which we’ve elaborated on below.

Another surprise hit was Ninja’s £104.99 StaySharp knife block. It’s been given a healthy 38% discount and that seems to have been all it needed to send it to the top of the sales chart.

Anyway, back to our favourite deal, the Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker. It's actually more than just an air fryer. In fact, it could be all the kitchen tech you'll ever need.

Its 5.7-litre pot can whip up 15-minute meals using convection heat, and its 10 functions include air frying, slow cooking, steaming, grilling and baking.

It's an appliance that usually costs over £250, especially in that attractive black and copper colour, but thanks to the Big Deal Days it's now just £129.99.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is also very cheap right now | Amazon

That's by far the cheapest we've seen it, and it's a 49% saving, so basically half price. Grab one while you can.

Another Ninja product that's been trending today is the ever-popular Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer, the AF400UK. It's genuinely one of the best air fryers on the market, and those dual drawers make it so versatile.

There's a 32% saving at the moment, bringing the price down to £149.99 - and that's clearly tempting a lot of people, because it's selling really well.

It gets better than that, though. The £149.99 price is for the smaller 7.6-litre version, but if you wanted the larger 9.5-litre version, it's just £159.99 - saving 33%. And it even comes in copper and black.

This has got to be the best time to buy a Ninja air fryer, and they're going to sell quickly, so don't miss out.