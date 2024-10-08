Yale home security offers are part of Amazon Deal Days | Amazon

Prices of home security systems, cctv and alarms slashed up to half during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Shoppers can bag up to 50% off state-of-the-art home security camera and alarm systems in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. Big name brands include Yale, Simplisafe, eufy, Reolink, and Tapo.

Open to Prime members, two days of Amazon deals are on offer throughout Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9. Deals start from £23.99 with many half price offers.

We have a round-up of some of the biggest savings that can be made on home security tech during Deal Days.

Simplisafe half price deals

Two deals from Simplisafe see prices of their home security systems slashed by half for Amazon Prime members. They are renowned for involving no drilling or wiring as the sensors link up to a wireless base station.

The 13 piece SimpliSafe Home Security System with camera and alarm comes with an entry sensor, motion detector and outdoor siren. It’s even compatible with Alexa. The regular price of the 13 piece Simplisafe alarm is £540 but during Amazon Prime Days, it will be half price at £270 here.

There is also the 10 piece SimpliSafe Home Alarm System third generation set that comes with a motion sensor HD security camera and outdoor siren with a price drop from £461 to £230.50. See this and all the Simplisafe deals at Amazon here.

Reolink home security deal

Reolink has become one of the established names in home security and also offers video doorbells. There are two deals up for grabs on Amazon Deals Days.

The Reolink 4K+ Ultra HD 12MP Security Camera with an outdoor spotlight that detects vehicles and people. It also comes with colour night vision and two-way audio plus 24/7 recording and a microSD card slot. This security camera package is reduced from £124.99 down to £69.99.

There’s also the Reolink 4K CCTV Surveillance Dome Camera that is waterproof for outdoors and has a smart motion alert and can make recordings. Normally £84.99, it is on offer at £54.99 here

Eufy home security bargains

There’s a range of offers on eufy products. The eufy Security Indoor Cam C210 1080p resolution security camera for indoors is reduced from £29.99 do £23.99 by Amazon.

This camera promises to give “crystal clear” footage with a 360° pan of the room to capture every detail It’s got an AI motion detector that picks up human movement. There’s no monthly fee on this one either as there’s the ability to insert a microSD card to store video footage.

The eufy Security SoloCam C210 Security Camera with 2K Resolution is weather resistant for outdoors and wireless. There’s no monthly fee either with this camera and is down from £129.99 to £64.99 for a two pack.

Yale home security offers

There’s a wide range of Yale products that have had their prices slashed. Among them is the Yale IA-345 Sync Home Security System is an 11 piece kit reduced from £499.99 to £326.99 for Amazon Deals Day here.

While the Yale IA-320 Sync Smart Home Alarm 6 piece kit works with Alex and while it is normally £269.99, it is being sold for £191.99 over Deals Days. It includes a sync alarm hub, external siren, motion detectors and keypad.

Amazon offers will run over the two Deal Days of October 8 and 9.