Prices slashed on gin for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day including for Hendrick’s, Plymouth Gin, Tanqueray and Roku plus Sophie Ellis Bextor special

I’ve got a taste for high quality gin and tonic with aromatic Japanese Roku or Whitley Neill after trying them on nights out but it’s not good for the wallet. Yet my Christmas is looking extra rosy after finding a raft of big discount deals for Amazon Prime members during today’s Big Deals Day.

The extra low prices only apply until the end of today, Wednesday October 9, so my tip is to get in there quick. Some of the best gin deals I’ve found include 27% off a bottle of Edinburgh Gin’s Christmas Gin slashed from £34 to £24.70 here.

It’s described as tasting like the “true spirit of the festive season” due to its spiced, aromatic notes of frankincense, sweet orange, nutmeg and myrrh. Sounds like my Christmas is sorted.

For something a little different there’s a Sophie Ellis Bextor limited edition gin with a distinctive bottle that makes for a distinctive Christmas gift.

The Pink Marmalade Sophie Ellis Bextor Gin was made in a small batch and is described as “colour changing”. Instead of £29.95 for the 50cl bottle, it’s now £23.95 here but only until midnight. It’s vegan and gluten free too.

The larger 70cl bottle is reduced from £34.95 down to £27.95 here.

I’m also tempted by savings on several Japanese specialty gins. There’s Roku Suntory and Ukiyo Blossom that have dropped in price.

The Roku gin is normally £33 but shoppers can get it on Amazon today for £23.75 here. This craft gin has floral notes of Sancho pepper and the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea that makes it distinctive. I find it goes well with a zingy or Mediterranean tonic.

Ukiyo Blossom gin, which comes in a beautifully distinctive pink and turquoise bottle and has flavours of juniper, cherry blossom and orange, is a premium gin that has a regular price of £39.99 for the 70cl bottle. The Ukiyo deal means it is now £24.70 - an incredible 38% cheaper here.

When it comes to British gins, there’s plenty more deals. No.3 London Dry Gin has been voted the best in the world four times and a bottle in an Amazon Exclusive Box is reduced from £33.10 down to £28.14 here.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin is normally £30, but today’s savings take the price down to £21.85 here. That means there’s more cash to go towards other Christmas presents or food.

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is another craft gin that is from the Scottish island renowned for its whisky. It’s distinctive as made with 22 wild botanicals and nine classic gin spices that make it a lovely drop. Instead of £37, it is now £26.60 for today only.

When it comes to among the cheapest offers, there’s a 700ml bottle of Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin for £17.99 here. This smooth gin is a popular choice, distilled in England's oldest working gin distillery on the south coast.

Award-winning premium Tanqueray No. TEN Gin is also amongst the Big Deals Day offers. There’s almost a third off with the price slashed from £35.50 to £24 here.

Other eye-catching bargains include Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin is down to £25 instead of £36 for a 1l bottle here.

Amazon Prime members get discounts throughout Big Deals Day today, Wednesday October 9.