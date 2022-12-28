WhatsApp will stop working on these 49 phones from December 31 - full list

Popular free-to-use messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of phones from December 31.

WhatsApp is set to end its messaging services on around 49 smartphones, leaving millions without the popular app within days. The Meta-owned company will put an end to update launches from Friday (December 31) which will halt WhatsApp services on dozens of smartphones that belong to market-leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and across the world. Billions of customers use its free messaging service, which boasts high-grade security via end-to-end encryption, to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.

It is understood the company is pulling its support for 49 smartphones listed below as they have outdated operating systems that won’t be able to support the new upgraded version of Whatsapp along with future updates. The service stoppage will ensure all WhatsApp users are using the latest version of the app with enhanced safety and privacy options.

Full list of smartphones not be able to use WhatsApp from December 31