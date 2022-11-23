American burger chain Wendy’s has its sights set on an expansion in the UK - with plans to open restaurants and delivery kitchens across the country. The fast food firm’s next restaurant will open in Sheffield next month - the first franchise partner to open a Wendy’s branch in the UK, owned by Square Burgers Limited.

The chain said their initial focus will be on expanding the brand in South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Alongside franchise development, The Wendy’s Company is also actively building a pipeline of traditional restaurants in the north west focused on the Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas.

The first Wendy’s restaurant opened in Reading in 2021, followed by stores in Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford that year before restaurants opened in Camden, Brighton, Ilford and Maidstone in 2022. The company is also set to open locations in Uxbridge and Kingston in the coming weeks, as well as delivery kitchens located across Greater London , Manchester and Birmingham .

Paul Murray, jead of Operations of Square Burgers Limited said, “Wendy’s is an iconic brand that stands for quality, both in the food they serve and how they treat people. We are thrilled to help the brand expand to the north, serving local customers high-quality food using fresh ingredients and delivering exceptional hospitality – something we’re very passionate about.”

The new restaurants will offer signature menu items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert in chocolate and vanilla, Customers will also be able to try Wendy’s uniquely topped fries with chilli or cheese, as well as its Baconator Fries topped with Applewood smoked bacon.

The company has plans to continue expanding further across the country and Europe using its franchisee model, with more Wendy’s restaurants opening in the year ahead. Other US fast food giants hoping to make a name for themselves in the UK in the next year include Popeye’s, Wingstop, Carl’s Junior .

