Commuters were stopped in their tracks at King’s Cross - when the Sugababes burst out of a billboard to perform an impromptu gig at the station.

The 90s pop trio appeared after an intrigued Londoner pressed a mysterious button which simply read ‘push for something sweet’ causing the band to kick-start the performance of their 2005 hit, ‘Push the Button’.

Onlookers admitted to missing trains to catch the show as the band was revealed from behind replica elevator doors reminiscent of the song's music video.

The original trio, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy put on the surprise gig to celebrate the launch of Sky Broadband’s new 24/7 switching support service.

A new tongue-in-cheek video shows the Sugababes pitching the ‘Suga Broadband Babes’ collaboration by leveraging their nostalgic music catalogue to convince Sky bosses they’re the perfect match for the campaign.

The Sugababes said: "We had so much fun surprising everyone at King’s Cross today as the Suga Broadband Babes. It’s great to see people loving ‘Push the Button’.”

The broadband provider also polled 2,000 Brits to explore what they would want to do at the push of a button.

More than a third (36 per cent) would travel instantly to a dream holiday destination, and 34 per cent would get into peak physical fitness – instantly.

One in 10 (11 per cent) commuters, meanwhile, would use a magical button to get them to work – and crucially, home again – in a moment.

Cleaning the bathroom (36 per cent), doing laundry (26 per cent), and switching broadband providers (six per cent) are among chores people would like to magic away with the touch of a button.

Those currently thinking about whether to switch who provides their internet have been doing so for an average of just under five months. But 32 per cent of those who have done this said the process was a difficult one.

Internet users have only changed their provider three times on average in the last 10 years but despite this 28 per cent are looking to switch.

With nearly half (46 per cent) more likely to do so if they don’t have to call their previous network.

Amber Pine, managing director of Sky Connectivity, said: “Just like the Sugababes, we know a thing or two about switching.

“That’s why we’ve launched our dedicated 24/7 switching support service, so customers can get through to a real person for help any time day, or night.”

Top 10 things Brits would do at the push of a button:

Travel to a dream holiday destination Get in the best shape possible Become fluent in a language Instantly repair anything Have your favourite meal appeared instantly Be able to play an instrument or be able to sing Be reunited with family Find your true love Commute to work instantly Get front-row tickets to a sold-out concert