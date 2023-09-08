Primark expanding its click & collect service to include women’s clothing - full list of participating stores
Primark is finally expanding its click and collect service - and shoppers will love the update.
Primark is finally expanding its click and collect service to include women’s clothing. The update will roll out next week - but will only be available in certain stores.
The “click and collect” trial is currently limited to kids’ and nursery ranges and this is first time Primark has expanded it to include fashion items. The scheme allows customers to browse items online before choosing a day and time to pick them up in store.
Primark first launched click and collect in November 2022. It was initially launched in 25 stores in the North West of England, North Wales and parts of Yorkshire. It was then rolled out to a further 32 stores in Greater London in July 2023.
Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said earlier this year: “The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”
The service is free to use but you do need to spend a minimum of £10. Despite calls from fans for the fashion chain to add it as an option, products still aren’t available for home delivery.
Primark stores where click and collect is available
- Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
- Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
- Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
- East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
- Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
- Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
- Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
- Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
- Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
- Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
- Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
- London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
- Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
- Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
- Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
- Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
- White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
- Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY