Local photo retailer shares heartwarming gift ideas for father figures this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time for Kelso locals to start looking for that perfect gift to make dad smile.

Although it’s easy to choose safe options such as socks and aftershave, neither has the meaningful impact of a personalised present they can enjoy for years to come.

To help Kelso shoppers find the father figure in their life a treasured present, a local independent photo retailer has shared its top three gift ideas that any dad would love to receive.

Alastair Innes, Owner of Hector Innes Photography, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on 33 The Square in Kelso, said: “Father’s Day is the perfect time to show your love and treat your dad – or that special father figure – to something he will adore.

Create something dad will love

“Using our in-house photo and product printing services, we can offer a wide range of personalised gifts – because nothing beats receiving a personal gift featuring an image of a treasured memory.

“Here are our top three gifts this Father’s Day.”

Frame your favourite photo

“Over the years, we collect so many images on our camera roll of special moments together that never see the light of day. Share those memories with your dad by printing them off and displaying them in a high-quality photo frame – the perfect addition to a room, either at home or at the office.”

Create a photo book

“This Father’s Day, gift a trip down memory lane by sharing some of your favourite memories together in one place. Available in a range of options, our photo books will bring your photos to life and will last for many years to come thanks to their durability. Taking the photos from your device is quick to do in the store and will give them a new lease of life in a book guaranteed to grab attention – the perfect addition to his book collection or coffee table.”

Design your own mug

“It’s time to retire the ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug and replace it with a personalised option featuring a treasured memory. We offer 11oz stoneware mugs which can be created on the same day and customised with either a single image or a collage of photos. This standout gift can be used each and every day, so your dad is repeatedly reminded that you care.”

Hector Innes Photography offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

For more information about Hector Innes Photography, contact [email protected]