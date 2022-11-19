A Coronation Street actress has been named the new Doctor Who companion. Millie Gibson, best known for playing Kelly Neelan in the soap, has snapped up the role of ‘Ruby Sunday’ - the Time Lord’s 15th companion.

The news was revealed live on Children In Need on Friday as Gibson stepped out of the Tardis. The 18-year-old is set to star opposite Sex Education actor Nctui Gatwa who was named as the new Doctor earlier this year.

Gatwa’s first episode is expected to air over Christmas 2023. The 30-year-old is the first black actor to helm the sci-fi show , which launched in 1963.

In a statement, Gibson said she was “beyond honoured” to be cast as the new Doctor’s companion, adding: “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

"What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started." Posting on Instagram to congratulate his new co-star, Gatwa said: “Far too excited to sail the universe and battle monsters with this one. Believe me we got SO much in store for you.”

Miss Gibson, who has also appeared in the BBC’s Love, Lies and Records along with ITV’s Butterfly, received the best young performer award for her role in Coronation Street at The British Soap Awards earlier this year.

