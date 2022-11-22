Burger King has launched a brand new burger - and you can get two for the price of one to celebrate its launch. The Steakhouse Crispy Chicken burger is the first chicken burger to feature on the fast food giant’s Gourmet Kings range.

The new treat features a succulent and crispy burger made with 100% chicken breast, smoked bacon slices, a layer of British oak smoked cheddar cheese, crispy onions, fresh rocket and dollop of ‘Bullseye’ BBQ sauce,served in a lightly toasted brioche bun.

The new burger bears a resemblance to the McCrispy , which launched at McDonald’s in October. It launches in Burger King stores on November 22 - but you can get your hands on it earlier if you take advantage of the following offer.

The Steakhouse Crispy Chicken is available on its own for £7.99 or as part of theSteakhouse Crispy Chicken Meal for £9.99. If chicken isn’t your bag, the Steakhouse Angus beef burger is also available under the offer - here’s how to take advantage of it.

How to get buy one get one free offer on Burger King Steakhouse Crispy Chicken burger

The Steakhouse Crispy Chicken will be exclusively available on the Burger King app from Friday, November 18 before being available in participating restaurants and delivery partners nationwide from Tuesday, November 22.

The buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Steakhouse Crispy Chicken and Steakhouse Angus is available via the Burger King app from November 18. Just download the app and place your order.

