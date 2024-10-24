​The Living Barracks Cultural Programme artist open call

Berwick-upon_Tweed.

​The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is leading a major cultural programme and is looking for artists to undertake residencies and commissions, that will be inspired by the extensive heritage collections of the Barracks and the town and presented in spaces across Berwick-upon-Tweed.

As part of the Living Barracks project, we are offering a range of opportunities across two strands of activity, to take place between March 2025 and March 2026, inviting expressions of interest from individuals, collectives and organisations working in all artforms and media.

The Living Barracks is a significant cultural development project in Berwick-upon- Tweed, led by four partner organisations: Maltings (Berwick) Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, English Heritage and Berwick Record Office.

The Living Barracks partners are seeking to appoint up to four artists in residence and to commission three major new artworks to be presented in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The programme is funded by the UK Government and Arts Council England (ACE) and is a programme of multidisciplinary cultural activity taking place across Berwick-upon-Tweed in 2025 and 2026.

The programme’s inspiration is the historic site of Berwick Barracks, which is undergoing a major refurbishment to bring all the empty buildings and spaces on the site back into use; providing a striking new home for the town’s archives and collections, contemporary visual art and The Kings Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum on a single landmark site.

The legacy of the Living Barracks programme will support a long-term engagement with the Barracks site.

To find out more and apply, see the Maltings website and download a pack: https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/the-living-barracks-

cultural-programme-artists-open-call/