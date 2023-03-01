New homes for Galashiels college site

The iconic former Border College building is set to be demolished.

A planning proposal is being prepared to be sent to Scottish Borders Council's planning department by Eildon Housing Association this week.

The site has been lying vacant for many years and as a result of the poor condition, the historic building will have to be demolished as part of the project.

Nile Istephan, CEO of Eildon Housing, said: “We were delighted when we acquired this key site in the heart of Galashiels, so we can continue to invest up to £137m in new housing in the Borders.

"There is a high need for affordable housing and this proposal is the next step in working with the planning department on a range of housing options which meet the needs of the local community.

"Our investment also generates local training and employment opportunities for the area.”

If approved, the plans will transform the local area with much needed affordable housing, which is proposed to be built by one of Scotland’s leading developers, Springfield.

Tom Leggeat, Springfield Partnerships managing director, said: “We’re excited at the prospect of working with Eildon Housing to bring quality homes to Galashiels for people that need them.