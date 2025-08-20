Sundial festival will celebrate Borders village's rich history and heritage

​The village of Newstead will celebrate its rich history, heritage and community spirit on Sunday, September 7, with the inaugural Newstead Sundials Festival.

This unique event highlights the legacy of generations of resident stonemasons who built Melrose Abbey and left their mark in the sundials that still adorn many houses throughout the village.

It will also shine a light on Newstead’s deep-rooted connections to the River Tweed and the nearby Trimontium Roman fort.

The Newstead Sundials Festival 2025 is supported by Destination Tweed’s Community Grants Scheme funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is organised by Newstead Village Community Trust (NVCT) in collaboration with Connecting Threads and the Trimontium Trust.

Stone carver Natasha Smith shows Ross and Eilidh Kelly, from Newstead, the top of a new sundial carved with help from local volunteers. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

Festival goers can look forward to a packed afternoon of free activities including live traditional music, storytelling, Roman dancing and demonstrations, creative workshops, market stalls and family fun.

The day will also see the launch of a specially-commissioned Stonemason’s Trail, developed by Tweed Valley Blogger, Stewart Wilson, which guides visitors to historic sundials across the village. Stewart will be hosting pre-booked tours during the afternoon.

A highlight of the celebrations will be the unveiling on the Village Green of a new sundial installation crafted in tribute to the village’s stone-carving heritage by stone carver Natasha Smith and local volunteers during a special workshop organised by Connecting Threads, the cultural strand of the region’s £25 million Destination Tweed project.

Mark Lovatt, chair of Newstead Village Community Trust, said: “This festival is about celebrating everything that makes Newstead unique – from our heritage as a stonemasons’ village to our connection with the River Tweed and the Romans at Trimontium.

Newstead residents Jane Nyberg and Sarah Taylor help to carve a new sundial to be unveiled at the inaugural Newstead Sundials Festival. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

“It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors to come together, have fun, and learn something new. We hope it will become a much-loved annual tradition.”

Destination Tweed Project Manager Charlotte Douglas added: “Newstead is thought to be the oldest continually inhabited village in Scotland and the Sundials Festival is a wonderful celebration of that living heritage.

“It brings together the village’s remarkable history, traditional skills and creativity while connecting people to the River Tweed and its stories. We’re pleased to be able to support an event that honours the past while inspiring current generations to explore and enjoy this unique place.”

Kerry Jones, River Culture Animateur, Connecting Threads, commented: “Connecting Threads is bringing two of our Watery Commons projects and artists to the Yiddy on the banks of the River Tweed as part of the Festival.

Ross and Eilidh Kelly, from Newstead, look at part of a new sundial carved with help from local volunteers. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

“Celebrating and offering opportunities to get involved in unique, fun, creative and thought-provoking activities, we hope to enrich people’s relationships to the River Tweed, its histories and communities.

“This will be a fantastic way to collaborate and highlight the rich heritage and contemporary stories of this village and its connection to the river, with roots in common pasts and shared connections to a vibrant present and future.”

