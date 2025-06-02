​Souter’s songs of his beloved town

​Loudon Temple is currently recording his new album.

​​A Borderer who once fronted bands in the Swinging Sixties and went back to making music himself after Covid stopped his business in it’s tracks, has this week released a single taken from his upcoming album of songs “about Selkirk” where he was born.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loudon Temple’s music agency, Brookfield-Knights, set up UK tours for bands and solo artists, mostly from abroad. He had built the business up to be one of the most successful in the UK, when the pandemic swept through to put a stop to those activities.

He says it has been a hard slog to build it back again, as audience attendances failed to pick up to the level previously experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath, Loudon went back to writing (he had earlier worked most of his life as a journalist), self-published four books, then began to write songs, many of them looking back to the times he enjoyed so much, living and working in the Borders.

Recording under the name, Cheery Odin, his first album, released last year, and focusing on his memories of times spent in Hawick, was well received, picked up rave reviews and won many radio plays including BBC at national level.

A second that also has a focus on Hawick – to be called “The Folli Up”, is currently being recorded, and a third CD that looks at his memories and associations with the town of his birth, and some of the great characters and traditions of Selkirk, entitled “Back Where It A’ Stetit” is in the pipeline too.

This week, a single from that album, as a pre-release teaser, is released and available to download from the Cheery Odin Bandcamp page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we caught up with him for a chat, he revealed that there are only three more tracks to be recorded and that album will be ready to be sent off for final mastering and production.

“It has been an amazing journey, and much of it driven by nostalgia and those things that Souters all love – and some that are sorely missed, too,” he said.

“I’ve been so lucky to be joined in the studio by a superb musician and fellow-Souter, Paul Tasker, whose playing (guitar and banjo) will be featured on all of the tracks.

“Things that we miss about ‘auld Sekirk’ include The Cauld, crowds gathered on the banking at The Toll, to welcome the Standard Bearer and his followers back safe-in on Common Riding morning, and the fact that horses and riders are no longer permitted in The Market Place for the Casting of The Colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the dearly-missed characters are also remembered, including well- loved local couple Jack and Peggy Torrie, legendary footballer Bobby Johnstone, and Albert McKessack o’ The Fleece Hotel. Bobby Johnstone was a childhood hero in our house – my Granny Smith idolised him,” he added.

The single just released takes a look at another local “attraction” that caught his attention – an ancient fence post at Linglie Farm. He sings its praises in the song, The Auld Wudden Post.

“I got talking with the farmer, Alastair Hogarth, to tell him about the song I’d written when we were at Selkirk Common Riding last year. I told him there was a line in the song about asking if I could have the auld post for very selfish reasons and that I’d show it off as a piece of natural sculpture, just as folk use driftwood, and he said I could come and take it as long as it was before he retired in a year’s time.

“I didn’t think it would be right, particularly as there will now be a song all about it, so hopefully whoever takes over from him, will leave it in place!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loudon also has a track that he will be recording with another well-known Souter, John Nichol, the actor, who also plays the big bass drum in Selkirk Silver Band, and will share the vocals.

“It’s a song that recognises the good deeds of three unsung Selkirk heroes,” he

said. We are out to put that right.”

And, there’s another endeavour he’s hoping will be a tribute to his own father, Andy Temple, who was a cabinetmaker in the town between the wars.

“I’ve composed a tune for the pipes that is called Andy’s March and I’m very much hoping that Selkirk Pipe Band might be able to take it on,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad played with Selkirk Pipe Band in the 1930s before heading off to battle with his regiment, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, in the Second World War.

“It would be great if they can learn the piece so we can record it. I have passed the music on to a member of the band and got a message back saying “we won’t let you down,” so it’s looking promising,” he concluded.