Praise in council chamber for Zander

Zander Murray in goal celebration mode. Photo: Brian Sutherland.

When Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray revealed that he was gay he was the first Scottish senior footballer to do so since Heart of Midlothian’s Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Zander, who plays for his team in the Lowland League, said the decision had “lifted a weight off his shoulders”.

His announcement has also been praised by his team-mates and others in the world of football.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council today, convenor Councillor Watson McAteer, who represents the Hawick and Hermitage ward as an independent, said Zander should be praised for his bravery and hoped it would prove an inspiration to others.

Mr McAteer added: “Can I raise all members attention to the recent very brave and unselfish action of Zander Murray, the Gala Fairydean footballer, who very publicly declared how overwhelmed how he had felt for the messages of support he had received since he became the first senior Scottish footballer to reveal he was gay.

“He made that decision not for personal reasons but to help others who were struggling to open up.

"Members, it would be easy to let such an announcement centred here in the Borders simply slip past without a comment, but I believe we as a council must be fully supportive of Zander and everyone else so impacted.

“It is our duty to eliminate discrimination and harassment, promote equality and opportunity and foster good relations and Zander Murray’s brave actions highlight how important these fundamental behaviours are for the well-being of all our community.”

Last week, Zander received more high-profile praise from celebrities such as telly’s Lorraine Kelly and Olympic diving champ Tom Daley, who also had a much-publicised “coming out”.

On Lorraine’s programme, Zander revealed Tom’s text moved him to tears.

He told her: “He messaged me while I was on my way back from football training in a car with four boys.