Zander Murray: I cried at receiving text from Tom Daley

Zander Murray in action for Rovers (Pic Thomas Brown)

Murray, 30, who recently came out as Scotland’s first openly gay professional footballer, was speaking during an interview on Tuesday’s Lorraine show on STV.

The forward said: "He (Tom Daley) is an absolute icon like yourself.

"He messaged me while I was on my way back from football training in a car with four boys.

"I had tears in my eyes seeing his direct message, and I messaged him back.

"I said 'Look I am in a car on the way back from football with four boys and I've got tears in my eyes and I don't even care'.

"He's been amazing."

Murray also said he has been “overwhelmed” by the positive response and considerable support he’s received since revealing his sexuality.

In a tweet, the striker told his 4600 followers that his actions will be louder than his words.

He is bidding to stamp out homophobia in men’s football.

Murray and his Gala team-mates had no competitive fixture last weekend but were returning to Scottish Lowland Football League action at Gretna 2008 after we went to press on Wednesday.

In a busy run of league fixtures, Rovers also host Celtic B this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.