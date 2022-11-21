People’s story of the Borders hits the road to support local charity and drive visitors to the region

A new Great Tapestry of Scotland branded bus has been revealed by Borders Buses. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Borders Buses has covered a double decker bus in some of the most iconic images from one of the world’s longest tapestries, The Great Tapestry of Scotland, which is now permanently on display in its own five-star purpose-built visitor centre, operated by charity Live Borders, in Galashiels Heartland of the Scottish Borders.

Using images from just some of the Tapestry’s 160 panels, the eye-catching wrap has been specially designed to promote the centre and the region’s rich history, heritage and culture. Images featured include Sir Walter Scott, Robert Burns, Romans, rugby, textiles, royal connections, a fox and soor plooms, music and more.

The bus will operate on a number of services including key routes into Edinburgh.

Speaking at the unveiling of the fully-wrapped Tapestry bus, Sandy Maxwell-Forbes Centre Director for The Great Tapestry of Scotland added, said: “It looks absolutely stunning and wonderfully showcases some of the truly compelling south of Scotland stories featured on The Great Tapestry of Scotland. We are incredibly grateful to all at Borders Buses for their support. They have really taken our five-star visitor centre under their wings and helped to put Galashiels firmly on the tourism map.”

Lee Young, Operations Manager at Borders Buses said: “Using imagery from the Great Tapestry of Scotland, which creatively tells the story of Scotland throughout the years, our newly branded Tapestry bus provides potential visitors with a sneaky peak of what is on their doorstop or a bus ride away.

“In addition to bringing visitors to the attraction, we hope it will also provide a boost for the wider local tourism economy.”

Welcoming the new bus design, Councillor Euan Jardine, Leader of Scottish Borders Council said: “The eye-catching Tapestry bus provides a fascinating glimpse into our important Borders history, heritage and culture and is sure to attract a lot of positive interest for the region as it travels through the south of Scotland, Midlothian and Edinburgh.”