Nominate your champions
Residents in the Borders are being urged to make their voices heard to honour the inspirational and innovative work making the region a better place to live.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:19 pm
Nominations are being sought for the Scotland Loves Local Awards.
The award categories are: High Street Hero, Place leader, Climate Town, Creative Town, Innovative Town, Streets and Spaces and Town Centre Living.
Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards, by the deadline of Friday, September 10, where full category criteria can also be found. There, you can briefly share the details of your nominee and why you would like to see them recognised.
The awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.