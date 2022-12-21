New sponsor for art fair
Borders Art Fair has announced an exciting collaboration with investment management firm McInroy & Wood, which will see the Haddington-based business become headline sponsor of the event.
Frances Fergusson, director of the Borders Art Fair, said: “As a non-profit event in a rural location, corporate sponsorship is vital to help the Borders Art Fair survive and thrive, particularly against the current economic background. It is a pleasure to be collaborating with a business that truly understands and celebrates the creativity in our region.”
Tim Wood, CEO of McInroy & Wood, says: “We choose to sponsor events that closely reflect our approach and style.
"The Borders Art Fair does that naturally and is a refreshing reminder of our nation’s artistic talent.”
The event takes place from March 17-19 at the Borders Events Centre, Kelso, with more than 70 artists, galleries and makers exhibiting their work.