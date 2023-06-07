News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS

New homes agreed near Lauder

A new 110-home housing development near Lauder was rubber-stamped by a council planning committee on Monday.
By Paul Kelly
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST
An artist's impression of the upcoming development at Allanbank.An artist's impression of the upcoming development at Allanbank.
An artist's impression of the upcoming development at Allanbank.

Edinburgh-based Whiteburn Projects has been granted the green light to build the homes in a countryside setting on land accessed from Stow Road at Allanbank.

Members of the council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee gave their unanimous backing to the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unoccupied land is located adjacent to the B6362 Stow Road, close to the Allanbank Gardens housing estate.

Of the properties, 27 (25%), would be affordable, in accordance with the council’s housing plan.

Most Popular

The plan is for the development of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes to “meet local demand and alleviate the shortfall in the supply of housing land in the Borders”.

The developer was also responsible for the award-winning Caerlee Mill development in Innerleithen, a fact which pleased elected members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hawick and Denholm ward councillor Neil Richards said: “I think this is a very exciting development."I am very glad to hear of the connection with the Innerleithen Design Award because that was an exceptional estate.

"If this goes anywhere near that then the people of Lauder will be well served by a very good development.”

Tweeddale East ward’s councillor Marshall Douglas agreed, adding: “The development in Innerleithen was obviously an award-winning development and if it’s along those lines then the people of Lauder have a lot to look forward to.”

Councillor Eric Small, for Tweeddale West, said: “I think this is a good addition to housing within the whole of the Borders, especially Lauder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What I like is the mixed variety of houses, this will give the opportunity for elderly people in the area to downsize and get smaller homes.

"I’m fully supportive.”

There were 38 notices of objection to the development, the majority citing concerns of over-development and the strain it would put on local services.

Related topics:Edinburgh