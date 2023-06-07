New homes agreed near Lauder

An artist's impression of the upcoming development at Allanbank.

Edinburgh-based Whiteburn Projects has been granted the green light to build the homes in a countryside setting on land accessed from Stow Road at Allanbank.

Members of the council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee gave their unanimous backing to the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unoccupied land is located adjacent to the B6362 Stow Road, close to the Allanbank Gardens housing estate.

Of the properties, 27 (25%), would be affordable, in accordance with the council’s housing plan.

The plan is for the development of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes to “meet local demand and alleviate the shortfall in the supply of housing land in the Borders”.

The developer was also responsible for the award-winning Caerlee Mill development in Innerleithen, a fact which pleased elected members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick and Denholm ward councillor Neil Richards said: “I think this is a very exciting development."I am very glad to hear of the connection with the Innerleithen Design Award because that was an exceptional estate.

"If this goes anywhere near that then the people of Lauder will be well served by a very good development.”

Tweeddale East ward’s councillor Marshall Douglas agreed, adding: “The development in Innerleithen was obviously an award-winning development and if it’s along those lines then the people of Lauder have a lot to look forward to.”

Councillor Eric Small, for Tweeddale West, said: “I think this is a good addition to housing within the whole of the Borders, especially Lauder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I like is the mixed variety of houses, this will give the opportunity for elderly people in the area to downsize and get smaller homes.

"I’m fully supportive.”