Motorcyclist dies in A72 collision

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with Mr Wilson’s family and friends.“I’d like to thank those who stopped at the scene to assist and to those who have already provided statements to police, however, we would still urge anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not yet come forward to contact us. We are keen to hear from drivers, especially those with dash-cam footage who were on the A72 around the time, to get in touch with any information that may feel is relevant to our investigation.