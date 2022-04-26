Motorcyclist dies in A72 collision

Around 3.50pm on Saturday afternoon, officers attended a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A72 near the junction of Pirn Road and Horsburgh Street, between Innerleithen and Walkerburn. Emergency services attended, however, the 60-year-old motorcyclist, Brian Wilson, from Newtongrange, died at the scene.
His family is aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The male driver of the mini and his female passenger were not injured.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident. He was due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 26, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.The road reopened after a six-hour closure.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with Mr Wilson’s family and friends.“I’d like to thank those who stopped at the scene to assist and to those who have already provided statements to police, however, we would still urge anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not yet come forward to contact us. We are keen to hear from drivers, especially those with dash-cam footage who were on the A72 around the time, to get in touch with any information that may feel is relevant to our investigation.
“Please call Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 2322 of Saturday, April, 23.”