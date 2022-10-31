Iconic football club stand reopens in Galashiels

Ross Buchan, John Collins and Ryan Cass cut the ribbon.

The modernistic concrete cantilevered structure at Gala Fairydean Rovers’ ground in Galashiels has A-listed status from Historic Environment Scotland.

It has been described as being of ‘national importance’ by some, although it has also had its detractors and been labelled an ‘eyesore’ by others.

The 500-capacity stand, which originally opened in 1964, had been closed for almost four years after concerns were raised over the safety of the structure.

Fans watch Gala Fairydean Rovers come from behind to beat Rangers B 2-1 from the re-opened stand.

Now it has been safeguarded for future generations following a series of repairs.

The iconic stand – designed by architect Peter Wormersley – reopened on Saturday, October 29, to coincide with a home game against Rangers B in the Scottish Lowland League.

Its rebirth certainly seemed to inspire the team’s players.

The day couldn’t have gone better with Fairydean running out 2-1 victors in the match, cheered on once again by supporters in the revamped stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest of honour at the ceremony was former Scottish international John Collins, who cut the ribbon to officially reopen the stand alongside Gala Fairydean Rovers chairman Ryan Cass and chair of its community trust, Ross Buchan.

Collins, the former Celtic, Everton and Monaco player, grew up in Galashiels and said he was delighted to be on hand for the big day, saying that as a little boy “this was my Hampden”.

Robert Fairburn, match secretary at Gala Fairydean Rovers, said: “We are delighted with the work that has been done to bring our stand back to its original glory.

“It was just a few years go we were genuinely worried that it would have to come down as its condition was so bad but on Saturday the stand was packed and we had a great atmosphere and it showed what we had been missing for so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It reflected well on the pitch as well as the players put on a great performance.

“Match days without the stand had been a bit of a let-down, with not enough seating, but we had a packed stand on Saturday.

“We are all looking forward to once more watching matches from the comfort of our famous stand.”