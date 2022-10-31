Zander Murray double against Rangers B adds to day’s celebrations for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray celebrating one of his two goals against Rangers B on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

The Galashiels side had to come from behind to add to the day’s causes for celebration, Connor Young having put the Glaswegians’ colts ahead on 34 minutes, but two second-half goals in the space of four minutes from striker Zander Murray consigned their visitors to only their second defeat of the season.

That result lifts the Borderers up to tenth in the Scottish Lowland Football League, on 21 points from 15 games, ahead of a trip to 13th-placed Cumbernauld Colts tomorrow night.

Murray equalised for the hosts on 54 minutes and put them ahead on 58, an advantage they were able to hang on to until the final whistle at their Netherdale home ground.

Zander Murray celebrating his other goal for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Rangers B at Netherdaleat the weekend (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Rovers player-manager Martin Scott was delighted by his side’s display against opponents five points clear at the top of the table, describing it as exceptional.

“Ultimately you go out with a view to getting three points at the start of any football match, but what I was really, really pleased with was that our performance was exceptional,” he said.

“It was of a really high standard to a man. Every single player played a huge part in getting the three points.

“All of them played for each other, which was huge.

Gala Fairydean Rovers winger Danny Galbraith in action against Rangers B at home at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

“We will lose games and we will win games and we will draw games – it’s part of football and it’s where we are as a club – but if we can get a level of consistency, we’ll be in a better position come the end of the season.”

Scott singled out goal-scorer Murray for praise, saying: “We said to Zander before the game just to implement what he’s been doing in training. He’s been training really well the last two weeks.

“We said to him ‘look, you just have to go and, first and foremost, give us a platform to get up the park and link our play and the goals will come’. There’s no doubt about it because we know what he can do in front of goal.

“It’s very pleasing for Zander individually to perform as he did for the team.”

Midfielder Lewis Hall on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Rangers B at Netherdale on Saturday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Scott also credits goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow’s shot-stopping ability for Rovers securing their sixth win of the season, saying: “Goody’s an experienced goalkeeper and he played a vital part in us getting over the line with probably two exceptional saves.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Goody individually. That’s what he’s there for, like Zander’s there to stick the ball in the net and the other guys are there to give us a platform and control the play.”

Defender Quinn Mitchell putting in a challenge for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Rangers B at Netherdale at the weekend (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Defender Calum Hall in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Rangers B on Saturday at Netherdale (Pic: Thomas Brown)